Who has won the Ryder Cup? A list of all the winners of the event

  
Published September 1, 2023 04:30 PM
1997 European Ryder Cup team

This Week in Golf (September 28 – October 4)

The Ryder Cup has been held since 1927 and the 44th edition will take place this year at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy.

The matches have undergone changes throughout the years. It began as the U.S. vs. Great Britain, but then involved Ireland, from 1973-77. For the ’79 matches, all from continental Europe were eligible to compete for Team Europe.

The biennial competition was not contested from 1939-45, because of World War II. The 2001 matches were postponed to ’02, because of the 9/11 attacks in the U.S. And the 2020 edition was moved to ’21, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more on this year’s event and format, check out our Ryder Cup 101. Here are the winners from the first 43 cups:

Year
 Winner
 Score
 Venue
 U.S. capt.
 Euro capt.
2021
USA
19-9
Whistling Straits (Wisconsin)
Steve Stricker
Padraig Harrington
2018
Europe
17.5-10.5
Le Golf National (France)
Jim Furyk
Thomas Bjorn
2016
USA
17-11
Hazeltine National Golf Club (Minnesota)
Davis Love III
Darren Clarke
2014
Europe
16.5-11.5
Gleneagles Hotel (Scotland)
Tom Watson
Paul McGinley
2012
Europe
14.5-13.5
Medinah Country Club (Illinois)
Davis Love III
Jose Maria Olazabal
2010
Europe
14.5-13.5
Celtic Manor Resort (Wales)
Corey Pavin
Colin Montgomerie
2008
USA
16.5-11.5
Valhalla Golf Club (Kentucky)
Paul Azinger
Nick Faldo
2006
Europe
18.5-9.5
K Club (Ireland)
Tom Lehman
Ian Woosnam
2004
Europe
18.5-9.5
Oakland Hills Country Club (Michigan)
Hal Sutton
Bernhard Langer
2002
Europe
15.5-12.5
The Belfry (England)
Curtis Strange
Sam Torrance
1999
USA
14.5-13.5
The Country Club (Massachusetts)
Ben Crenshaw
Mark James
1997
Europe
14.5-13.5
Valderrama Golf Club (Spain)
Tom Kite
Seve Ballesteros
1995
Europe
14.5-13.5
Oak Hill Country Club (New York)
Lanny Wadkins
Bernard Gallacher
1993
USA
15-13
The Belfry (England)
Tom Watson
Bernard Gallacher
1991
USA
14.5-13.5
Kiawah Island Golf Resort (South Carolina)
Dave Stockton
Bernard Gallacher
1989
Tied (Europe retains)
14-14
The Belfry (England)
Raymond Floyd
Tony Jacklin
1987
Europe
15-13
Muirfield Village (Ohio)
Jack Nicklaus
Tony Jacklin
1985
Europe
16.5-11.5
The Belfry (England)
Lee Trevino
Tony Jacklin
1983
USA
14.5-13.5
PGA National Golf Club (Florida)
Jack Nicklaus
Tony Jacklin
1981
USA
18.5-9.5
Walton Heath Golf Club (England)
Dave Marr
John Jacobs
1979
USA
17-11
The Greenbrier (West Virginia)
Billy Casper
John Jacobs
1977
USA
12.5-7.5
Royal Lytham & St Annes (England)
Dow Finsterwald
Brian Huggett
1975
USA
21-11
Laurel Valley Golf Club (Pennsylvania)
Arnold Palmer
Bernard Hunt
1973
USA
19-13
Muirfield (Scotland)
Jack Burke Jr.
Bernard Hunt
1971
USA
18.5-13.5
Old Warson Country Club (Missouri)
Jay Hebert
Eric Brown
1969
Tied (USA retains)
16-16
Royal Birkdale Golf Club (England)
Sam Snead
Eric Brown
1967
USA
23.5-8.5
Champions Golf Club (Texas)
Ben Hogan
Dai Rees
1965
USA
19.5-12.5
Royal Birkdale Golf Club (England)
Byron Nelson
Harry Weetman
1963
USA
23-9
Atlanta Athletic Club (Georgia)
Arnold Palmer
John Fallon
1961
USA
14.5-9.5
Royal Lytham & St Annes (England)
Jerry Barber
Dai Rees
1959
USA
8.5-3.5
Eldorado Country Club (California)
Sam Snead
Dai Rees
1957
Great Britain
7.5-4.5
Lindrick Golf Club (England)
Jack Burke Jr.
Dai Rees
1955
USA
8-4
Thunderbird Country Club (California)
Chick Harbert
Dai Rees
1953
USA
6.5-5.5
Wentworth Club (England)
Lloyd Mangrum
Henry Cotton
1951
USA
9.5-2.5
Pinehurst Resort, No. 2 (North Carolina)
Sam Snead
Arthur Lacey
1949
USA
7-5
Ganton Golf Club (England)
Ben Hogan
Charles Whitcombe
1947
USA
11-1
Portland Golf Club (Oregon)
Ben Hogan
Henry Cotton
1937
USA
8-4
Southport and Ainsdale Golf Club (England)
Walter Hagen
Charles Whitcombe
1935
USA
9-3
Ridgewood Country Club (New Jersey)
Walter Hagen
Charles Whitcombe
1933
Great Britain
6.5-5.5
Southport and Ainsdale Golf Club (England)
Walter Hagen
John Henry Taylor
1931
USA
9-3
Scioto Country Club (Ohio)
Walter Hagen
Charles Whitcombe
1929
Great Britain
7-5
Moortown Golf Club (England)
Walter Hagen
George Duncan
1927
USA
9.5-2.5
Worcester Country Club (Massachusetts)
Walter Hagen
Ted Ray