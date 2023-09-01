Who has won the Ryder Cup? A list of all the winners of the event
Published September 1, 2023 04:30 PM
The Ryder Cup has been held since 1927 and the 44th edition will take place this year at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy.
The matches have undergone changes throughout the years. It began as the U.S. vs. Great Britain, but then involved Ireland, from 1973-77. For the ’79 matches, all from continental Europe were eligible to compete for Team Europe.
The biennial competition was not contested from 1939-45, because of World War II. The 2001 matches were postponed to ’02, because of the 9/11 attacks in the U.S. And the 2020 edition was moved to ’21, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more on this year’s event and format, check out our Ryder Cup 101. Here are the winners from the first 43 cups:
| Year
| Winner
| Score
| Venue
| U.S. capt.
| Euro capt.
|2021
|USA
|19-9
|Whistling Straits (Wisconsin)
|Steve Stricker
|Padraig Harrington
|2018
|Europe
|17.5-10.5
|Le Golf National (France)
|Jim Furyk
|Thomas Bjorn
|2016
|USA
|17-11
|Hazeltine National Golf Club (Minnesota)
|Davis Love III
|Darren Clarke
|2014
|Europe
|16.5-11.5
|Gleneagles Hotel (Scotland)
|Tom Watson
|Paul McGinley
|2012
|Europe
|14.5-13.5
|Medinah Country Club (Illinois)
|Davis Love III
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|2010
|Europe
|14.5-13.5
|Celtic Manor Resort (Wales)
|Corey Pavin
|Colin Montgomerie
|2008
|USA
|16.5-11.5
|Valhalla Golf Club (Kentucky)
|Paul Azinger
|Nick Faldo
|2006
|Europe
|18.5-9.5
|K Club (Ireland)
|Tom Lehman
|Ian Woosnam
|2004
|Europe
|18.5-9.5
|Oakland Hills Country Club (Michigan)
|Hal Sutton
|Bernhard Langer
|2002
|Europe
|15.5-12.5
|The Belfry (England)
|Curtis Strange
|Sam Torrance
|1999
|USA
|14.5-13.5
|The Country Club (Massachusetts)
|Ben Crenshaw
|Mark James
|1997
|Europe
|14.5-13.5
|Valderrama Golf Club (Spain)
|Tom Kite
|Seve Ballesteros
|1995
|Europe
|14.5-13.5
|Oak Hill Country Club (New York)
|Lanny Wadkins
|Bernard Gallacher
|1993
|USA
|15-13
|The Belfry (England)
|Tom Watson
|Bernard Gallacher
|1991
|USA
|14.5-13.5
|Kiawah Island Golf Resort (South Carolina)
|Dave Stockton
|Bernard Gallacher
|1989
|Tied (Europe retains)
|14-14
|The Belfry (England)
|Raymond Floyd
|Tony Jacklin
|1987
|Europe
|15-13
|Muirfield Village (Ohio)
|Jack Nicklaus
|Tony Jacklin
|1985
|Europe
|16.5-11.5
|The Belfry (England)
|Lee Trevino
|Tony Jacklin
|1983
|USA
|14.5-13.5
|PGA National Golf Club (Florida)
|Jack Nicklaus
|Tony Jacklin
|1981
|USA
|18.5-9.5
|Walton Heath Golf Club (England)
|Dave Marr
|John Jacobs
|1979
|USA
|17-11
|The Greenbrier (West Virginia)
|Billy Casper
|John Jacobs
|1977
|USA
|12.5-7.5
|Royal Lytham & St Annes (England)
|Dow Finsterwald
|Brian Huggett
|1975
|USA
|21-11
|Laurel Valley Golf Club (Pennsylvania)
|Arnold Palmer
|Bernard Hunt
|1973
|USA
|19-13
|Muirfield (Scotland)
|Jack Burke Jr.
|Bernard Hunt
|1971
|USA
|18.5-13.5
|Old Warson Country Club (Missouri)
|Jay Hebert
|Eric Brown
|1969
|Tied (USA retains)
|16-16
|Royal Birkdale Golf Club (England)
|Sam Snead
|Eric Brown
|1967
|USA
|23.5-8.5
|Champions Golf Club (Texas)
|Ben Hogan
|Dai Rees
|1965
|USA
|19.5-12.5
|Royal Birkdale Golf Club (England)
|Byron Nelson
|Harry Weetman
|1963
|USA
|23-9
|Atlanta Athletic Club (Georgia)
|Arnold Palmer
|John Fallon
|1961
|USA
|14.5-9.5
|Royal Lytham & St Annes (England)
|Jerry Barber
|Dai Rees
|1959
|USA
|8.5-3.5
|Eldorado Country Club (California)
|Sam Snead
|Dai Rees
|1957
|Great Britain
|7.5-4.5
|Lindrick Golf Club (England)
|Jack Burke Jr.
|Dai Rees
|1955
|USA
|8-4
|Thunderbird Country Club (California)
|Chick Harbert
|Dai Rees
|1953
|USA
|6.5-5.5
|Wentworth Club (England)
|Lloyd Mangrum
|Henry Cotton
|1951
|USA
|9.5-2.5
|Pinehurst Resort, No. 2 (North Carolina)
|Sam Snead
|Arthur Lacey
|1949
|USA
|7-5
|Ganton Golf Club (England)
|Ben Hogan
|Charles Whitcombe
|1947
|USA
|11-1
|Portland Golf Club (Oregon)
|Ben Hogan
|Henry Cotton
|1937
|USA
|8-4
|Southport and Ainsdale Golf Club (England)
|Walter Hagen
|Charles Whitcombe
|1935
|USA
|9-3
|Ridgewood Country Club (New Jersey)
|Walter Hagen
|Charles Whitcombe
|1933
|Great Britain
|6.5-5.5
|Southport and Ainsdale Golf Club (England)
|Walter Hagen
|John Henry Taylor
|1931
|USA
|9-3
|Scioto Country Club (Ohio)
|Walter Hagen
|Charles Whitcombe
|1929
|Great Britain
|7-5
|Moortown Golf Club (England)
|Walter Hagen
|George Duncan
|1927
|USA
|9.5-2.5
|Worcester Country Club (Massachusetts)
|Walter Hagen
|Ted Ray