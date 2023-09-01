Who has won the Ryder Cup? A list of all the winners of the event

The Ryder Cup has been held since 1927 and the 44th edition will take place this year at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy.

The matches have undergone changes throughout the years. It began as the U.S. vs. Great Britain, but then involved Ireland, from 1973-77. For the ’79 matches, all from continental Europe were eligible to compete for Team Europe.

The biennial competition was not contested from 1939-45, because of World War II. The 2001 matches were postponed to ’02, because of the 9/11 attacks in the U.S. And the 2020 edition was moved to ’21, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more on this year’s event and format, check out our Ryder Cup 101. Here are the winners from the first 43 cups:

