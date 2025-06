Rocket Classic 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings at Detroit Golf Club

The final round of the PGA Tour’s Rocket Classic is Sunday at Detroit Golf Club, where five players, including Jake Knapp and Max Greyserman, are tied for second, just two shots back of Aldrich Potgieter’s lead. Another six players, including Collin Morikawa, are within four.

Here’s a look at the tee times and pairings in Detroit, Michigan (all times ET):

6:40 a.m. – Quade Cummins, Cristobal del Solar

6:49 a.m. – Davis Riley, Ben An

6:58 a.m. – Harrison Endycott, Erik van Rooyen

7:07 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Si Woo Kim

7:16 a.m. – David Skinns, Luke Clanton

7:25 a.m. – Gordon Sargent, Camilo Villegas

7:34 a.m. – James Piot, Ben Kohles

7:43 a.m. – Victor Perez, Nick Hardy

7:57 a.m. – Henrik Norlander, Matt Wallace

8:06 a.m. – Isaiah Salinda, Ben Silverman

8:15 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Lanto Griffin

8:25 a.m. – Antoine Rozner, Zach Johnson

8:35 a.m. – Ryo Hisatsune, Mason Andersen

8:45 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Kaito Onishi

8:55 a.m. – Aaron Wise, Webb Simpson

9:05 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Beau Hossler

9:20 a.m. – Harry Higgs, Thomas Rosenmueller

9:30 a.m. – Brett White, Takumi Kanaya

9:40 a.m. – Paul Peterson, Kris Ventura

9:50 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Will Gordon

10 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Kevin Velo

10:10 a.m. – Cameron Young, Vince Whaley

10:20 a.m. – Luke List, Joe Highsmith

10:35 a.m. – Philip Knowles, Kurt Kitayama

10:45 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Lee Hodges

10:55 a.m. – Justin Lower, Thorbjorn Olesen

11:05 a.m. – Michael Kim, Patrick Cantlay

11:15 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, William Mouw

11:25 a.m. – Matthew Riedel, Sami Valimaki

11:35 a.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Hideki Matsuyama

11:50 a.m. – Ryan Gerard, Matt McCarty

Noon – Peter Malnati, Chan Kim

12:10 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Cameron Champ

12:20 p.m. – Kevin Roy, Chandler Phillips

12:30 p.m. – Nico Echavarria, Ben Griffin

12:40 p.m. – Doug Ghim, Chad Ramey

12:50 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:05 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Harry Hall

1:15 p.m. – Jackson Duber, Nicolai Hojgaard

1:25 p.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Michael Thorbjornsen

1:35 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Chris Kirk

1:45 p.m. – Jake Knapp, Mark Hubbard

1:55 p.m. – Aldrich Potgieter, Max Greyserman