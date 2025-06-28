Aldrich Potgieter, in search of first PGA Tour win, leads entering final round of Rocket Classic

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 05 Southwick Haiden Deegan 02.jpg
Haiden Deegan earns truly perfect round at Southwick with sweep of motos, qualification and holeshots
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 - Day 1
Chase Jackson breaks American record in shot put
MX 2025 Rd 05 Southwick Jett Lawrence 02.jpg
Jett Lawrence sweeps Southwick for fifth overall win in 2025 despite illness
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

250_recap_southwick.jpg
Deegan earns ‘pressure free’ Southwick sweep
450_recap_southwick.jpg
Jett’s execution at gate drop commands Round 5 win
nbc_moto_kitchenintv_250628.jpg
Kitchen overcame ‘too much fluid’ for podium

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 05 Southwick Haiden Deegan 02.jpg
Haiden Deegan earns truly perfect round at Southwick with sweep of motos, qualification and holeshots
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 - Day 1
Chase Jackson breaks American record in shot put
MX 2025 Rd 05 Southwick Jett Lawrence 02.jpg
Jett Lawrence sweeps Southwick for fifth overall win in 2025 despite illness
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

250_recap_southwick.jpg
Deegan earns ‘pressure free’ Southwick sweep
450_recap_southwick.jpg
Jett’s execution at gate drop commands Round 5 win
nbc_moto_kitchenintv_250628.jpg
Kitchen overcame ‘too much fluid’ for podium

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aldrich Potgieter, in search of first PGA Tour win, leads entering final round of Rocket Classic

  
Published June 28, 2025 06:11 PM
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Second Round
June 27, 2025 08:58 PM
Watch the best shots and top moments from the second round of the PGA Tour's 2025 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Aldrich Potgieter made five consecutive birdies on the front nine Saturday at Detroit Golf Club in shooting 65 and taking the outright 54-hole lead at the Rocket Classic.

The 20-year-old South African stands at 19 under, two shots clear of Max Greyserman (66), Jake Knapp (66), Mark Hubbard (67), Andrew Putnam (69) and Chris Kirk (69).

Potgieter shared the first-round lead after matching the course record (62), which was set eight minutes earlier on Thursday by Kevin Roy. Knapp broke that record Friday with a 61, but it was the trio of Kirk, Philip Knowles and Putnam who shared the midway lead, at 14 under. Potgieter, following a 70, was two back.

After a birdie and two pars to start Round 3, Potgieter birdied Nos. 4-8 to turn in 6-under 30. He cooled off on the back with one birdie and eight pars.

Potgieter won last year on the Korn Ferry Tour in earning his PGA Tour card for this season. He lost in a playoff at February’s Mexico Championship to Brian Campbell and is currently 73rd in FedExCup points.

Knowles is now eight back after a 75 while Roy (69) is currently T-13 and five back.