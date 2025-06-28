Aldrich Potgieter, in search of first PGA Tour win, leads entering final round of Rocket Classic

Aldrich Potgieter made five consecutive birdies on the front nine Saturday at Detroit Golf Club in shooting 65 and taking the outright 54-hole lead at the Rocket Classic.

The 20-year-old South African stands at 19 under, two shots clear of Max Greyserman (66), Jake Knapp (66), Mark Hubbard (67), Andrew Putnam (69) and Chris Kirk (69).

Potgieter shared the first-round lead after matching the course record (62), which was set eight minutes earlier on Thursday by Kevin Roy. Knapp broke that record Friday with a 61, but it was the trio of Kirk, Philip Knowles and Putnam who shared the midway lead, at 14 under. Potgieter, following a 70, was two back.

After a birdie and two pars to start Round 3, Potgieter birdied Nos. 4-8 to turn in 6-under 30. He cooled off on the back with one birdie and eight pars.

Potgieter won last year on the Korn Ferry Tour in earning his PGA Tour card for this season. He lost in a playoff at February’s Mexico Championship to Brian Campbell and is currently 73rd in FedExCup points.

Knowles is now eight back after a 75 while Roy (69) is currently T-13 and five back.