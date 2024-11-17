With five straight birdies, Nelly Korda wins seventh LPGA title this season at The Annika

Nelly Korda made five consecutive birdies on the back nine Sunday to win her seventh LPGA event of the year.

Korda, who started the final round at The Annika trailing Charley Hull, was 2 over on the day through 10 holes at Pelican Golf Club, two off the pace. She then birdied Nos. 11-15 to create a two-shot advantage with three holes to play.

Korda parred in for a 3-under 67 and a three-shot triumph at minus-14.

Hull (71), Jin Hee Im (68) and WeiWei Zhang (70) tied for second. Rose Zhang (67) and Linn Grant (66) tied for fifth.

The victory was Korda’s seventh of the season and came in her first start in nearly two months after she missed the full Asia swing because of a minor neck injury.

Her final-round flourish marked her second straight day rallying from a sluggish start. Korda began the third round with two bogeys over her first four holes and fell six shots back of Hull before making six birdies to trim her overnight deficit to one.

Sunday, she had three bogeys and a birdie over her first eight holes before streaking past Hull and Co. on the inward half.

One event remains on the 2024 LPGA schedule, the CME Group Tour Championship, where $4 million will go to the winner.

With her latest first-place check, Korda pushed her season total to more than $4.16 million. Lorena Ochoa, who won eight times in 2007, holds the single-season record with $4,364,994.