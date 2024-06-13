With veteran caddie, Ludvig Åberg’s first U.S. Open off to good start

PINEHURST, N.C. – It’s been a bunch of impressive firsts for Ludvig Åberg – including his first Ryder Cup, his first PGA Tour victory, his first major start at April’s Masters, and now his first U.S. Open. But of all those new experiences, it’s this week’s championship that feels strangely familiar.

Pinehurst No. 2 is proving to be a complete test for all of the game’s best players, but the 24-year-old Swede navigated the first round like a savvy veteran.

“I remember the first [U.S. Open] that I actually paid attention to was this one in 2014. I do remember watching [Martin] Kaymer play really well,” explained Åberg, who was alone in second place following a 4-under 66. “Now I’m working with [caddie] Joe [Skovron], who was working with Rickie [Fowler] back then, he was obviously playing very well.”

Fowler finished tied for second at the ’14 U.S. Open and Skovron has proven to be an invaluable asset for Åberg at Pinehurst, which was playing nearly three shots over par midway through the opening round.

“I think staying very disciplined is important,” Åberg said when asked the key to his opening-day success. “There’s a lot of pins where you don’t really think about going for. Me and Joe, my caddie, we have a lot of good conversations about certain areas that you try to hit it on.

“It’s difficult to be very, very precise with the numbers and those things. But try to get a gauge on where to hit it, where to miss it, make sure that we stay disciplined towards things.”

Åberg, who advanced to the second round of match play at the 2019 U.S. Amateur on the No. 2 course, also proved to be exceedingly patient following a fast start that included two birdies through his first three holes, and he posted one of just nine under-par rounds from the early wave.