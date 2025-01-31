WM Phoenix Open 2025 field: Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth join the party

After making their 2025 PGA Tour debuts at Pebble Beach, Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth are in the field for the upcoming WM Phoenix Open.

While Spieth has a solid record at TPC Scottsdale — five top-10s in eight previous starts — Scheffler’s is fantastic.

After a missed cut in his 2020 tournament debut, Scheffler tied for seventh, won back-to-back, and tied for third last year.

Here’s a look at the initial full field for the rowdiest event on the Tour schedule, where Nick Taylor is the defending champion (note: Viktor Hovland withdrew and was replaced by Paul Waring):