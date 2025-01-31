 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

woods_1920_torrey_tophies.jpg
Tiger at Torrey: Looking back on Woods’ 8 wins
TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v BOS
Tiger Woods in field for Genesis Invitational, tournament announces
NBA: Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Waiver Wired: Bilal Coulibaly, Nikola Jovic worth targeting

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mvptalk_250207.jpg
How did Allen win MVP not on All-Pro first team?
ricky_williams_mpx.jpg
Williams was ‘butthurt’ about his 2000 draft fate
nbc_dlb_simmons_250207.jpg
Simmons finalizing contract buyout with Nets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

woods_1920_torrey_tophies.jpg
Tiger at Torrey: Looking back on Woods’ 8 wins
TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v BOS
Tiger Woods in field for Genesis Invitational, tournament announces
NBA: Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Waiver Wired: Bilal Coulibaly, Nikola Jovic worth targeting

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mvptalk_250207.jpg
How did Allen win MVP not on All-Pro first team?
ricky_williams_mpx.jpg
Williams was ‘butthurt’ about his 2000 draft fate
nbc_dlb_simmons_250207.jpg
Simmons finalizing contract buyout with Nets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

WM Phoenix Open 2025 field: Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth join the party

  
Published January 31, 2025 06:54 PM

After making their 2025 PGA Tour debuts at Pebble Beach, Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth are in the field for the upcoming WM Phoenix Open.

While Spieth has a solid record at TPC Scottsdale — five top-10s in eight previous starts — Scheffler’s is fantastic.

After a missed cut in his 2020 tournament debut, Scheffler tied for seventh, won back-to-back, and tied for third last year.

Here’s a look at the initial full field for the rowdiest event on the Tour schedule, where Nick Taylor is the defending champion (note: Viktor Hovland withdrew and was replaced by Paul Waring):