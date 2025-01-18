Xander Schauffele to miss first Farmers in a decade after AmEx WD for ‘medical reason’

Xander Schauffele will be out more than just one tournament.

Schauffele withdrew from this week’s American Express in La Quinta, California, with his manager citing a “medical reason.” Now, Schauffele will miss his first Farmers Insurance Open since making his debut at Torrey Pines in 2016 as a Korn Ferry Tour member.

He won’t be part of New York Golf Club’s second TGL event on Tuesday, either. Schauffele participated in the league opener two weeks ago, though will cede playing responsibilities to teammates Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Young.

The world No. 2 opened the new year with a T-30 showing at The Sentry at Kapalua.

Schauffele’s absence coincides with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler being out with a right-hand injury, specifically a puncture wound from broken glass, that he suffered while preparing Christmas dinner. He was initially slated to return in La Quinta, though that did not happen.

The next signature event on the PGA Tour schedule is the Jan. 30-Feb. 2 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

