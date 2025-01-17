Farmers Insurance Open 2025: Full field at Torrey Pines

The PGA Tour heads to Torrey Pines next week for the Farmers Insurance Open, which will be a Wednesday-Saturday event.

To avoid conflict with the NFL’s conference championships, the tournament will start and end a day earlier than standard Tour events. The first two rounds will be contested on both the North and South courses with the final two rounds, following a cut, on the South course.

Here’s a look at the initial full field, which includes Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia, Keegan Bradley, Tony Finau, Max Homa, Shane Lowry, Maverick McNealy, Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Will Zalatoris and defending champion Matthieu Pavon.

Golf Channel coverage begins Wednesday at 3 p.m. EST.