Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Jordan Spieth injures neck, then does something he’s never done in PGA Tour career
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Adrien Dumont de Chassart becomes latest Korn Ferry Tour player to break 60
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Takeaways from Scherzer’s dominant rehab start
Álvarez ‘on the road to recovery’ with Astros
Yoshida’s return could come early with Devers gone
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Jordan Spieth injures neck, then does something he’s never done in PGA Tour career
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Adrien Dumont de Chassart becomes latest Korn Ferry Tour player to break 60
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Takeaways from Scherzer’s dominant rehab start
Álvarez ‘on the road to recovery’ with Astros
Yoshida’s return could come early with Devers gone
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
MLB
Date
All Scores
Odds by
MLB
Atlanta Braves
Didier Fuentes
DF
Didier
Fuentes
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Mets at Braves prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 19
New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Game Preview
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Didier Fuentes
ATL
Starting Pitcher
Didier Fuentes to start against Marlins on Friday
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Daniel Palencia thriving in ninth-inning role for Cubs
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
MLB Starting Pitcher News: Jacob Misiorowski debuts, Brayan Bello makes a change
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Stash Profar ahead of return to Braves
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Oneil Cruz atop the league, Mets stay stout in run game
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
Mets at Braves prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 18
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Nick Kurtz has superstar potential, David Festa is getting his shot
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue