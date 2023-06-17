Skip navigation
Top News
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Pocono Raceway
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Pirates’ Santana suspended 4 games by MLB for a confrontation with a fan, but is appealing decision
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Padres reliever Robert Suarez suspended 3 games and fined for hitting Shohei Ohtani with a pitch
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Thomas using ‘creativity’ to fuel Travelers rise
Scheffler enters Travelers Round 3 in good shape
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 2
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
MLB
Atlanta Braves
Didier Fuentes
DF
Didier
Fuentes
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
01:41
Fair to ‘dream on’ Braves’ young starter Fuentes
It may not be a long first MLB stint for 20-year-old starter Didier Fuentes, but James Schiano says there’s plenty for fantasy managers to dream on ahead of his Friday debut.
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Michael Toglia, Orion Kerkering and David Hamilton
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Two-start pitchers: Tarik Skubal leads the list of dazzling options for week of June 23
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Braves at Marlins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 20
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Mets at Braves prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 19
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Daniel Palencia thriving in ninth-inning role for Cubs
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
MLB Starting Pitcher News: Jacob Misiorowski debuts, Brayan Bello makes a change
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
