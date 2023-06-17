 Skip navigation
MLBAtlanta BravesDidier Fuentes

Didier
Fuentes

Fair to ‘dream on’ Braves’ young starter Fuentes
It may not be a long first MLB stint for 20-year-old starter Didier Fuentes, but James Schiano says there’s plenty for fantasy managers to dream on ahead of his Friday debut.
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Michael Toglia, Orion Kerkering and David Hamilton
Two-start pitchers: Tarik Skubal leads the list of dazzling options for week of June 23
Braves at Marlins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 20
Mets at Braves prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 19
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Daniel Palencia thriving in ninth-inning role for Cubs
MLB Starting Pitcher News: Jacob Misiorowski debuts, Brayan Bello makes a change