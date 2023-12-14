Skip navigation
MLB
MLB Unsigned Free Agent
Kohl Stewart
Kohl
Stewart
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Baltimore Orioles Roster and Schedule for 2020 season
Why is John Means smiling? Because the Orioles will not lose 100 games this year!
Craig Calcaterra
,
Craig Calcaterra
,
Kohl Stewart
FA
Relief Pitcher
#37
Royals release RHP Kohl Stewart
Kohl Stewart
FA
Relief Pitcher
#37
Royals ink Kohl Stewart to minor league contract
Kohl Stewart
FA
Relief Pitcher
#37
Cubs outright Kohl Stewart to Triple-A
Kohl Stewart
FA
Relief Pitcher
#37
Cubs move Kohl Stewart (elbow) to 60-day IL
Kohl Stewart
FA
Relief Pitcher
#37
Cubs place Kohl Stewart (elbow) on 10-day IL
Reports: Seth Lugo, Chris Stratton agree to deals with Royals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Yankees Bolster Bullpen with González
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
Ohtani’s Dodgers contract has $680 million deferred, lowering tax value to $46 million annually
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Royals sign reliever Will Smith to $5 million deal to close out games in 2024
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Dodgers open roster spots for Ohtani and Kelly, trade González and Vivas to Yankees for Sweeney
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Shohei Ohtani joins Dodgers, signs record $700 million pact
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
