2024 MLB Home Run Derby: Rules, competitors, betting odds, history
The MLB All-Star break is upon us, which means it’s time for MLB’s T-Mobile Home Run Derby. The annual power display will commence at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, July 15 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, and Juan Soto have all opted against participating, but there’s still plenty of firepower in this year’s group.
Who Will Compete in the 2024 Home Run Derby?
Pete Alonso 1B, Mets - 18 home runs
Alec Bohm 3B, Phillies - 11 home runs
Adolis García OF, Rangers - 17 home runs
Gunnar Henderson SS, Orioles - 27 home runs
Teoscar Hernandez OF, Dodgers - 19 home runs
Marcell Ozuna DH, Braves - 26 home runs
Jose Ramírez 3B, Guardians - 23 home runs
Bobby Witt Jr. SS, Royals - 16 home runs
What Are the New Rules for the 2024 Home Run Derby?
In some ways, this is the same Home Run Derby fans have become accustomed to in recent years, but there are a few notable changes aimed at making it a more satisfying and entertaining viewing experience.
- The competition will not begin as a bracket-style tournament this year, as all eight hitters will be competing against each other. Those with the top-four scores will advance to the semi-finals, which is when the familiar “knockout style” tournament will begin, with the top-scorer from the first round being the No. 1 seed and so on.
- If there’s a tie between two competitors in the first round, advancing to the second round and/or seeding for the second round would be determined by the furthest home run hit in the opening round.
- For the first time, there will be a maximum number of pitches thrown to a competitor in each round. The first round and semi-finals will end after either three minutes or 40 pitches (with one timeout permitted). The finals will consist of either two minutes or 27 pitches (with one timeout permitted).
- At the conclusion of all rounds, competitors will be granted three bonus outs, as opposed to 30 seconds in previous years. If a competitor hits a home run 425 feet, they would be granted a fourth bonus out.
- In the semi-finals and finals, any tiebreakers would be determined with a 60-second swing-off. Any ties beyond that would be settled with three-swing “swing-offs.”
Who is the Favorite to Win the 2024 Home Run Derby?
Pete Alonso +300
Adolis Garcia +425
Marcell Ozuna +450
Gunnar Henderson +500
Bobby Witt Jr. +700
Teoscar Hernandez +1000
Jose Ramírez +1300
Alec Bohm +1500
Who are the recent champions in the Home Run Derby?
2023: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
2022: Juan Soto
2021: Pete Alonso
2020: N/A
2019: Pete Alonso
2018: Bryce Harper
2017: Aaron Judge