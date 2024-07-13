2024 MLB Home Run Derby: Rules, competitors, betting odds, history

The MLB All-Star break is upon us, which means it’s time for MLB’s T-Mobile Home Run Derby. The annual power display will commence at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, July 15 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, and Juan Soto have all opted against participating, but there’s still plenty of firepower in this year’s group.

Who Will Compete in the 2024 Home Run Derby?

Pete Alonso 1B, Mets - 18 home runs

Alec Bohm 3B, Phillies - 11 home runs

Adolis García OF, Rangers - 17 home runs

Gunnar Henderson SS, Orioles - 27 home runs

Teoscar Hernandez OF, Dodgers - 19 home runs

Marcell Ozuna DH, Braves - 26 home runs

Jose Ramírez 3B, Guardians - 23 home runs

Bobby Witt Jr. SS, Royals - 16 home runs

What Are the New Rules for the 2024 Home Run Derby?

In some ways, this is the same Home Run Derby fans have become accustomed to in recent years, but there are a few notable changes aimed at making it a more satisfying and entertaining viewing experience.

The competition will not begin as a bracket-style tournament this year, as all eight hitters will be competing against each other. Those with the top-four scores will advance to the semi-finals, which is when the familiar “knockout style” tournament will begin, with the top-scorer from the first round being the No. 1 seed and so on.

If there’s a tie between two competitors in the first round, advancing to the second round and/or seeding for the second round would be determined by the furthest home run hit in the opening round.

For the first time, there will be a maximum number of pitches thrown to a competitor in each round. The first round and semi-finals will end after either three minutes or 40 pitches (with one timeout permitted). The finals will consist of either two minutes or 27 pitches (with one timeout permitted).

At the conclusion of all rounds, competitors will be granted three bonus outs, as opposed to 30 seconds in previous years. If a competitor hits a home run 425 feet, they would be granted a fourth bonus out.

In the semi-finals and finals, any tiebreakers would be determined with a 60-second swing-off. Any ties beyond that would be settled with three-swing “swing-offs.”

Who is the Favorite to Win the 2024 Home Run Derby?

Pete Alonso +300

Adolis Garcia +425

Marcell Ozuna +450

Gunnar Henderson +500

Bobby Witt Jr. +700

Teoscar Hernandez +1000

Jose Ramírez +1300

Alec Bohm +1500

Who are the recent champions in the Home Run Derby?

2023: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

2022: Juan Soto

2021: Pete Alonso

2020: N/A

2019: Pete Alonso

2018: Bryce Harper

2017: Aaron Judge

