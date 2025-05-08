Last-place Pirates fire manager Derek Shelton, promote bench coach Don Kelly

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: APR 01 Angels at Cardinals
Blue Jays at Angels prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 8
LA 2028 Olympics
LA 2028 Olympic, Paralympic Opening, Closing Ceremonies confirmed at Coliseum, SoFi Stadium
MLB: MAY 07 Reds at Braves


Reds at Braves prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 8

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_4150ranks_250508.jpg
Moore top 50 in fantasy despite Loveland’s arrival
nbc_ffhh_1120ranks_250508.jpg
Achane, McConkey in Berry’s 2025 fantasy top 20
nbc_ffhh_2130ranks_v2_250508.jpg
Brown, Williams top 30 in fantasy entering 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: APR 01 Angels at Cardinals
Blue Jays at Angels prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 8
LA 2028 Olympics
LA 2028 Olympic, Paralympic Opening, Closing Ceremonies confirmed at Coliseum, SoFi Stadium
MLB: MAY 07 Reds at Braves


Reds at Braves prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 8

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_4150ranks_250508.jpg
Moore top 50 in fantasy despite Loveland’s arrival
nbc_ffhh_1120ranks_250508.jpg
Achane, McConkey in Berry’s 2025 fantasy top 20
nbc_ffhh_2130ranks_v2_250508.jpg
Brown, Williams top 30 in fantasy entering 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Last-place Pirates fire manager Derek Shelton, promote bench coach Don Kelly

  
Published May 8, 2025 01:06 PM
Bet early on Chandler for NL Rookie of the Year
May 8, 2025 11:29 AM
Vaughn Dalzell takes a look at the top contenders for National League Rookie of the Year and explains why you should get in early on Pittsburgh Pirates top pitching prospect Bubba Chandler ahead of his MLB debut.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates fired manager Derek Shelton following a rocky opening month to the season that saw Pittsburgh quickly slip into last place in the NL Central.

General manager Ben Cherington made the announcement Thursday. Bench coach Don Kelly will take over for Shelton.

The decision comes with Pittsburgh riding a seven-game losing streak that saw its record fall to 12-26. Shelton, hired by Cherington in November 2019 as part of a franchise-wide reset by owner Bob Nutting, went 306-440 in five-plus seasons with the Pirates.

“Derek worked incredibly hard and sacrificed a lot over five-plus years,” Cherington said in a statement. “His family became a big part of the Pirates family, and we will miss that. He’s an incredibly smart, curious, and driven baseball leader. I believe he was the right person for the job when he was hired. I also believe that a change is now necessary. I wish Derek and his family all the best in their next chapter.”