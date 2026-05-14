White Sox vs. Royals prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 14

The White Sox (21-21) will be looking for a sweep of their three-game series tonight in the Windy City when they take the field against the Royals (19-24).

Surprise contenders in the American League Central, the White Sox remained just 1.5 games behind division-leading Cleveland with a 6-5 win last night over KC. Colson Montgomery was the offensive catalyst for

the Chisox with three hits including his 11th home run of the season and scored two runs. Tyler Davis picked up his first win of the season coming on in relief of Chicago starter Noah Schultz. Seth Lugo was bad for Kansas City allowing five runs in five innings to drop to 1-3 on the season. KC’s ace has been anything but the last month as he has allowed less than four runs in just one of his last four starts. Bobby Witt Jr. cracked his 7th home run of the season (and 7th since April 26th) for the Royals in the loss.

Kansas City turns to Kris Bubic to try and snap the Royals’ now three-game losing streak. The White Sox are gunning for their fifth straight win. They will send Anthony Kay to the bump. After struggling at the end of April, Kay has been solid in May allowing just two runs over his last two starts / 10 innings. Bubic has been good his last three starts. Over his last 17.2 innings, the left-hander has allowed 12 hits and just five runs while striking out 18.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: White Sox vs. Royals

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Rate Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, CSN, Royals.TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: White Sox vs. Royals

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Chicago White Sox (+113), Kansas City Royals (-136)

Spread: White Sox +1.5 (-149), Royals -1.5 (+123)

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: White Sox vs. Royals

Pitching matchup for May 14:



White Sox: Anthony Kay

Season Totals: 35.0 IP, 2-1, 4.89 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 25K, 17 BB

Anthony Kay Season Totals: 35.0 IP, 2-1, 4.89 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 25K, 17 BB Royals: Kris Bubic

Season Totals: 46.1 IP, 3-1, 3.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 47K, 23 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! White Sox vs. Royals

Munetaka Murakami is T3 in baseball with 15 HRs

is T3 in baseball with 15 HRs Chase Meidroth had his 11-game hitting streak snapped last night (0-2)

had his 11-game hitting streak snapped last night (0-2) Carter Jensen was 2-2 last night, is 4-9 over his last 4 games but is hitting just .176 in May

was 2-2 last night, is 4-9 over his last 4 games but is hitting just .176 in May Bobby Witt Jr. has hit safely in 11 of 12 games in May with 17 hits including 5 HRs in 49 ABs (.347)

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Top Betting Trends & Insights: White Sox vs. Royals

The Royals are 6-14 on the road this season

The White Sox are 11-9 at home this season

The White Sox are 24-18 on the Run Line this season

The Royals are 18-25 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 19 times in games involving the Royals this season (19-24)

The OVER has cashed 23 times in White Sox games this season (23-19)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions: White Sox vs. Royals

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between the White Sox and the Royals:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Royals on the Moneyline

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Run Line

Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 8.0 runs

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