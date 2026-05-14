Phillies vs. Red Sox prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 14

The Phillies (20-23) and the Red Sox (18-24) take the field for the finale of their three-game series tonight at Fenway Park in Beantown.

Last night the Sox squared the series at a game apiece with a 3-1 win. Just as he had the night before, Ceddanne Rafaela delivered the big hit with a pinch hit two-run home run in the home half of the sixth inning. Sonny Gray limited the Phillies to two hits and a single run over six innings to earn his fourth win of the season. Andrew Painter had one of his better outings of the season for Philly allowing a run over five innings, but the bullpen failed to bring it home.

Breaking News: Kyle Schwarber failed to homer for the first time in five days. The Philadelphia DH was hitless in two at-bats with a couple walks.

Jesus Luzardo gets the ball for Philadelphia today against former Phillie Ranger Suarez. The southpaw Suarez is currently riding a 12-inning shutout string while Luzardo is looking to bounce back from a dreadful last outingin which he allowed five earned runs in just three innings. Since coming over from Miami, Luzardo has run hot and cold allowing five or more runs in four starts and two or fewer in the other four. Suarez has allowed four runs in three starts and shut out his opponent in his other four appearances.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Red Sox vs. Phillies

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NESN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Red Sox vs. Phillies

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Boston Red Sox (-108), Philadelphia Phillies (-112)

Spread: Red Sox +1.5 (-186), Phillies -1.5 (+153)

Total: 7.0 runs



Probable Starting Pitchers: Red Sox vs. Phillies

Pitching matchup for May 14:



Red Sox: Ranger Suarez

Season Totals: 39.0 IP, 2-2, 2.77 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 32K, 10 BB

Ranger Suarez Season Totals: 39.0 IP, 2-2, 2.77 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 32K, 10 BB Phillies: Jesus Luzardo

Season Totals: 43.2 IP, 3-3, 5.77 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 57K, 12 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Red Sox vs. Phillies

Alec Bohm is riding a 4-game hitting streak (6-14)

is riding a 4-game hitting streak (6-14) Brandon Marsh had his 13-game hitting streak snapped last night

had his 13-game hitting streak snapped last night Ceddanne Rafaela is 6-17 over his last 5 games and 12-40 in May

is 6-17 over his last 5 games and 12-40 in May Trevor Story has hit in 3 straight games (4-10)



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Top Betting Trends & Insights: Red Sox vs. Phillies

The Phillies are 8-11 on the road this season

The Red Sox are 8-13 at home this season

The Phillies are an MLB-worst 11-32 on the Run Line this season

The Red Sox are 16-26 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 19 times in games involving the Red Sox this season (19-22-1)

The OVER has cashed 22 times in Phillies’ games this season (22-19-2)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions: Red Sox vs. Phillies

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Phillies:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Red Sox on the Moneyline

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Run Line

Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 7.0 runs

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