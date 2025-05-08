 Skip navigation
Rangers recall Ezequiel Duran after Kevin Pillar is put on 10-day injured list

  
Published May 8, 2025 01:44 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers recalled utilityman Ezequiel Duran from Triple-A Round Rock to fill the 26-man roster spot vacated by outfielder Kevin Pillar.

Pillar was placed on the 10-day injured list with lower back inflammation before the game at Boston.

Duran will be in his third stint with the Rangers this season. He hit .345 with four home runs, six doubles, four RBIs and 13 runs scored in 14 games with Round Rock since being optioned by Texas on April 20. He has made 10 starts at shortstop and four starts at third base with Round Rock.

Duran was on Texas’ opening day roster for the third straight season and has played all four infield positions over seven games for the Rangers this year. He was 0 for 14 with one RBI. Duran is a .253 career hitter with 22 home runs and 92 RBIs in 279 games across four major league seasons, all with Texas.