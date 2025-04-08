 Skip navigation
Matteo Berrettini
Alexander Zverev loses to Matteo Berrettini in Monte Carlo Masters second round
Jarren Duran
Boston's Jarren Duran says he opened up about suicide attempt to 'reach those who feel alone'
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants
Reds at Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 8

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_gatorsvictory_250408.jpg
Florida wins thrilling national championship
nbc_golf_viktorhovlandpressconference_250408.jpg
Hovland: 'Juices are flowing' so far at Augusta
nbc_dlb_armstead_250408.jpg
Where does Armstead rank among best MIA OTs ever?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Boston’s Connor Wong fractures pinky after being hit on a catcher’s interference

  
Published April 8, 2025 12:45 PM

BOSTON — Red Sox catcher Connor Wong fractured his left pinky after being called for catcher’s interference in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Wong was called for the interference when George Springer’s bat hit his glove with two outs in the first.

Manager Alex Cora and a trainer came out of the dugout to check on Wong. He took a few warmup pitches from starter Richard Fitts and stayed in the game for the rest of the inning. He was replaced by Carlos Narvaez in the second.

“He has a small fracture on the pinky area, so he’s going on the IL,” Cora said after Boston’s 6-2 loss. “How long, we don’t know. Late swing got him good. We’re going to have to make a move.”