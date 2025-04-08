Boston’s Connor Wong fractures pinky after being hit on a catcher’s interference

BOSTON — Red Sox catcher Connor Wong fractured his left pinky after being called for catcher’s interference in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Wong was called for the interference when George Springer’s bat hit his glove with two outs in the first.

Manager Alex Cora and a trainer came out of the dugout to check on Wong. He took a few warmup pitches from starter Richard Fitts and stayed in the game for the rest of the inning. He was replaced by Carlos Narvaez in the second.

“He has a small fracture on the pinky area, so he’s going on the IL,” Cora said after Boston’s 6-2 loss. “How long, we don’t know. Late swing got him good. We’re going to have to make a move.”