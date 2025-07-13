 Skip navigation
Shohei Ohtani pitches three scoreless innings in game against Giants

  
Published July 13, 2025 06:40 AM

SAN FRANCISCO — Shohei Ohtani pitched three scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday as the Dodgers star continues to work his way back from elbow surgery.

Working as an opener for the fifth time this season after not pitching in all of 2024, Ohtani threw 36 pitches, 25 for strikes while serving as Los Angeles’ opener for the fifth time this season. He allowed one hit and struck out the side on 12 pitches in the first inning when his fastball was twice clocked at 99.9 mph.

“Overall a very efficient outing,” Ohtani said through an interpreter. “I was glad that I was able to prevent runs and we were able to keep the lead throughout the game.”

The Giants only two runners against Ohtani came on a four-pitch walk to Jung Hoo Lee in the second inning and Mike Yastrzemski’s single in the third.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts noted a difference in Ohtani’s mindset when he’s on the mound.

“You can just see it. ... that different demeanor that he carries on days that he pitches,” Roberts said. “He really is very smart as far as being astute and knowing where we’re at and knowing that this is an important win for us, an important day. He brought that intensity today. It’s not overt but you can feel it.”

Ohtani threw 19 pitches that were at least 97 mph.

“Aside from the stuff, I’m more happy with the command of my pitches and being able to attack the zone,” Ohtani said. “Today was one of those days where my fastball felt pretty good, so I leaned on it a little bit more today.”

The two-way Japanese star, who did not pitch in all of 2024, was also the team’s designated hitter and hit in the leadoff. He grounded out in his first two at-bats and then struck out twice.

Ohtani has allowed one run and five hits over nine innings this season.