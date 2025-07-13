Aaron Judge becomes fastest to 350 homers, doing so in 1,088 games, bettering Mark McGwire’s 1,280

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

portrush_1920_fifth_sixth_holes_aerial.jpg
The Open 2025: Hole-by-hole look at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox
From one 14 to another, White Sox great Konerko gets gift from Pope Leo XIV in honor of 2005 title
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants
Shohei Ohtani pitches three scoreless innings in game against Giants

Top Clips

nbc_golf_penske_250712.jpg
Rory leaps into Genesis Scottish Open contention
rodgers.jpg
American Century Championship Round 2 best shots
nbc_moto_superbike_monterey_250712.jpg
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Laguna Seca, Race 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

portrush_1920_fifth_sixth_holes_aerial.jpg
The Open 2025: Hole-by-hole look at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox
From one 14 to another, White Sox great Konerko gets gift from Pope Leo XIV in honor of 2005 title
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants
Shohei Ohtani pitches three scoreless innings in game against Giants

Top Clips

nbc_golf_penske_250712.jpg
Rory leaps into Genesis Scottish Open contention
rodgers.jpg
American Century Championship Round 2 best shots
nbc_moto_superbike_monterey_250712.jpg
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Laguna Seca, Race 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Aaron Judge becomes fastest to 350 homers, doing so in 1,088 games, bettering Mark McGwire’s 1,280

  
Published July 13, 2025 06:32 AM

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge didn’t just become the fastest player to hit 350 home runs, he did it in 192 fewer games than Mark McGwire.

“I just think he’s playing in a different league,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after Judge’s ninth-inning drive in Saturday’s 5-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

Judge homered to right-center on a high 0-2 fastball from Brad Keller, a two-run shot a couple of rows into the right-center field seats.

He reached 350 in his 1,088th game. McGwire hit No. 350 in his 1,280th game, against Detroit’s Brian Moehler on June 2, 1997, bettering Harmon Killebrew in his 1,319th game.

“Big Mac did a lot of great things in this game, and he’s definitely a legend,” Judge said.

Judge, who turned 33 in April, debuted with the Yankees at age 24 in 2016. The two-time AL MVP also doubled twice and is hitting a major league-leading .358 with 35 homers and 81 RBIs.

“Would have been great if we got a win today,” Judge said. “I’ve been surrounded by a lot of great teammates, been on some good teams, so they really put me in the best position to go out there and perform at my best.”

McGwire finished in 2001 at age 38 with 583 homers, currently 11th on the career list. He admitted in 2010 he used performance-enhancing drugs and has been denied entry to baseball’s Hall of Fame.

The Yankees captain has spoken with McGwire.

“I think it started with when I broke my first rib,” Judge said. “I think his son was kind of going through the same thing, so he was first asking me how did I heal? What do we do? So I kind of gave him some tips on that. And then we just kind of chit-chatted a little bit and kept in contact.”