Brewers activate Winker and Miley, option Miller, designate Singleton for assignment

  
Published June 17, 2023 12:38 PM
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals

May 16, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Wade Miley (20) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

MILWAUKEE -- Brewers pitcher Wade Miley and designated hitter/outfielder Jesse Winker were reinstated from the injured list before Milwaukee’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Miley is scheduled to start after missing a month with a lat strain. Winker hasn’t played since May 27 because of a cervical strain.

In other moves, the Brewers optioned right-hander Tyson Miller to Triple-A Nashville and designated first baseman Jon Singleton for assignment.

The Brewers are hoping Winker regained his power during his rehabilitation assignment in Nashville.

Winker, 29, averaged 16.5 home runs per season from 2019-22 - including a career-high 24 with the Cincinnati Reds in 2021 - but he hadn’t gone deep in 39 games with Milwaukee before his neck injury. He was hitting .204 and had only three extra-base hits, all doubles.

He homered three times in seven games with Nashville and had a .500 on-base percentage.

Miley, 36, had been one of Milwaukee’s most reliable starting pitchers before his injury. The left-hander has a 3-2 record and 3.67 ERA in eight starts.

Singleton, 31, hit just .103 with a .188 OBP, no homers and two RBIs in 11 games. He posted an .867 OPS in 49 games at Nashville, earning him a promotion and enabling him to make his first major league appearance since 2015.

Miller, 27, was 0-0 with a 5.19 ERA in six relief appearances with the Brewers.