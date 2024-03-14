 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Lamont Paris
Report: South Carolina men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris to get contract extension
Mike Boynton
Oklahoma State fires men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton after seven seasons
Todd Golden
Report: Florida coach Todd Golden agrees to a 2-year extension that includes a raise

Top Clips

nbc_golf_xanderinterview_240314.jpg
Schauffele reflects on ‘good start’ at The Players
nbc_mcbb_travisford_240314.jpg
Saint Louis fires Ford after 8 seasons
nbc_ffhh_rbrankings_230413.jpg
Free agency’s impact on 2024 fantasy RB rankings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Lamont Paris
Report: South Carolina men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris to get contract extension
Mike Boynton
Oklahoma State fires men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton after seven seasons
Todd Golden
Report: Florida coach Todd Golden agrees to a 2-year extension that includes a raise

Top Clips

nbc_golf_xanderinterview_240314.jpg
Schauffele reflects on ‘good start’ at The Players
nbc_mcbb_travisford_240314.jpg
Saint Louis fires Ford after 8 seasons
nbc_ffhh_rbrankings_230413.jpg
Free agency’s impact on 2024 fantasy RB rankings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brewers open season without All-Star closer Devin Williams because of stress fractures in his back

  
Published March 14, 2024 01:33 PM
Devin Williams

Sep 27, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in a 3-2 win at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Michael McLoone/Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

PHOENIX — The Milwaukee Brewers will open the season without All-Star closer Devin Williams, who could miss at least three months because of two stress fractures in his back.

Williams pitched through back soreness at the end of last season, and sought a second opinion after feeling discomfort this spring. After an initial MRI in Arizona, he was examined in California by Dr. Robert Watkins, a leading spine specialist.

Williams told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in a story posted online that there was a difference in the initial diagnosis and what Watkins saw.

After the MRI by the team, new Brewers manager Pat Murphy indicated there was no reason for concern, telling reporters, “Felt like he could move forward with it and just treat it. … Give him some time off.”

In his response to the Journal Sentinel, Williams said that was not a mischaracterization by Murphy.

The 29-year-old right-hander was 8-3 with a 1.53 ERA and 36 saves in 40 chances last season when the Brewers were NL Central Division champions. Over his past two All-Star seasons, Williams had 183 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings. He is 26-10 with a 1.89 ERA and 54 saves over 219 career appearances since his debut late in 2019. He was the National League Rookie of the Year in 2020.

Milwaukee and the pitcher avoided going to salary arbitration after settling on a one-year, $7.25 million contract in November. The deal also includes a club option for 2025 that could make the deal that worth $18.5 million for two seasons plus award bonuses.