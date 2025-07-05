Chicago results: Shane van Gisbergen wins NASCAR Xfinity race

Shane van Gisbergen passed JR Motorsports teammate Connor Zilisch for the lead with two laps to go to win Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity street race in Chicago.

It is the second year in a row that van Gisbergen has won this event.

He is the sixth different driver to win this season for JR Motorsports. He won after starting on the pole and leading 27 of the 50 laps on the 12-turn, 2.2-mile street course.

In the five races (Cup and Xfinity) run on the streets of Chicago, van Gisbergen has won three times.

Zilisch finished second. He was followed by Sheldon Creed, Austin Hill and Nick Sanchez, giving him back-to-back top-five finishes for the first time in his career after his victory last weekend in Atlanta.

Stage 1 winner: Shane van Gisbergen

Stage 2 winner: Sheldon Creed

Next: The series races at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday July 12 at Sonoma Raceway.