Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt expected to have season-ending Tommy John surgery

  
Published July 5, 2025 03:06 PM

NEW YORK — Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt likely needs a second Tommy John surgery that would sideline him for the remainder of this season and much of next year, a huge blow to New York’s injury-riddled rotation.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone made the announcement Saturday before his team’s Subway Series game against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Schmidt had an MRI on Friday and was placed on the 15-day injured list because of right forearm soreness, one day after his start in Toronto was cut short following three innings.

The 29-year-old right-hander, who had Tommy John surgery in May 2017, is 4-4 with a 3.32 ERA in 14 starts this season for a scuffling Yankees club that had lost five consecutive games.