Tom Allen
Clemson hires Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen to run Dabo Swinney's defense
Caitlin Clark
Man accused of stalking Caitlin Clark proclaims himself 'guilty as charged' in 1st court appearance
Charlie Baker
NCAA president says transfer portal for football still must fit academic calendars

Nantz reflects on career after 500th NFL game
Nantz reflects on career after 500th NFL game
nbc_pft_parsonsonmccarthy_250115.jpg
Parsons: McCarthy's departure is 'devastating'
nbc_pff_cfpchamp_250115.jpg
CFP National Championship top storylines

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tom Allen
Clemson hires Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen to run Dabo Swinney’s defense
Caitlin Clark
Man accused of stalking Caitlin Clark proclaims himself ‘guilty as charged’ in 1st court appearance
Charlie Baker
NCAA president says transfer portal for football still must fit academic calendars

nbc_dps_jimnantzintvv2_250115.jpg
Nantz reflects on career after 500th NFL game
nbc_pft_parsonsonmccarthy_250115.jpg
Parsons: McCarthy’s departure is ‘devastating’
nbc_pff_cfpchamp_250115.jpg
CFP National Championship top storylines

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chris Martin guaranteed $5.5 million in 1-year deal with Rangers, can earn $500,000 bonuses

  
Published January 14, 2025 12:42 PM
Chris Martin

Aug 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Chris Martin (55) throws a pitch against the Texas Rangers in the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

David Butler II/David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas — Reliever Chris Martin is guaranteed $5.5 million in his one-year contract with the Texas Rangers and can earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses.

Martin gets a $1 million signing bonus as part of the agreement announced Jan. 6 and a $4.5 million salary.

He would earn $150,000 each for 45 and 50 innings, and $200,000 for 55.

Martin went 3-1 with a 3.45 ERA in 45 relief appearances for Boston last season, when he struck out 50 batters in 44 1/3 innings and his three walks were the fewest by qualified major league relievers. The right-hander had a 2.16 ERA in 100 games for the Red Sox the past two years.

The 38-year-old is 16-18 career with a 3.38 ERA and 14 saves in 369 games — all in relief. His career began with Colorado in 2014, and he pitched for the New York Yankees in 2015 before going to Japan in advance of his first stint with the Rangers.

Texas traded Martin in 2019 to Atlanta. He was with the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022 before signing a two-year, $17.5 million contract with the Red Sox as a free agent.