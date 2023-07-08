 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cyc_tdf_stg8finish_230708.jpg
Mark Cavendish crashes out of his final Tour de France; Mads Pedersen wins stage
Day Six: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Chris Eubanks goes from challengers to Wimbledon fourth round
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 20 Benjamin Morrison, sophomore cornerback, preseason All-American

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_atlantav2_230708.jpg
Atlanta Motor Speedway top competitors
nbc_cyc_tdf_stg8ehl_230708.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 8
nbc_nas_75thjuniorjohnson_230708.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Johnson uses draft

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cyc_tdf_stg8finish_230708.jpg
Mark Cavendish crashes out of his final Tour de France; Mads Pedersen wins stage
Day Six: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Chris Eubanks goes from challengers to Wimbledon fourth round
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 20 Benjamin Morrison, sophomore cornerback, preseason All-American

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_atlantav2_230708.jpg
Atlanta Motor Speedway top competitors
nbc_cyc_tdf_stg8ehl_230708.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 8
nbc_nas_75thjuniorjohnson_230708.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Johnson uses draft

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Cubs place shortstop Dansby Swanson on 10-day injured list with bruised left foot

  
Published July 8, 2023 02:28 PM
MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

Jun 24, 2023; London, GBR, ENG; Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) runs the bases after his home run in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals in game one of the London series at London Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs placed Dansby Swanson on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of a bruised left foot and anticipate it will be a short absence for their All-Star shortstop.

The move is retroactive to Thursday, a day after Swanson left in the seventh inning of Chicago’s 4-3 win at Milwaukee and he is eligible to return July 16 when the Cubs host the Red Sox.

“It is unfortunate to get into this position,” Swanson said before Chicago continued a three-game series with the Yankees “The biggest thing - just from a timing standpoint - I’m getting four days with the break. It was almost, in a way, like a good insurance policy not to lose some retroactive dates.”

In the first year of a seven-year, $177 million contract, Swanson is hitting .258 with 10 homers and 36 RBIs in 83 games. He was selected to his second All-Star team and replaced on the National League roster by Arizona’s Geraldo Perdomo.

To replace Swanson, infielder Miles Mastrobuoni was recalled from Triple-A Iowa. Mastrobuoni is hitting .145 in 29 games this year.