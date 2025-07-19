Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm has fractured left rib, placed on 10-day injured list

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm has a fractured left rib and was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday.

Bohm was injured a week ago when San Diego’s Yu Darvish hit him with a pitch. He sat out Sunday against the Padres before the All-Star break, then played Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

Bohm is hitting .278 with eight home runs and 42 RBIs in 92 games this season.

Utility player Weston Wilson was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley prior to the Phillies’ game Saturday night game against the Angels to take Bohm’s spot on the roster.