 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Asbury Park Press
Journalism rallies with final burst to win $1 million Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park
MLB: Draft
17-year-old Eli Willits, No. 1 overall pick in MLB Draft, signs with Nationals
MLB: Athletics at Kansas City Royals
Jeff Bittiger, former major league pitcher, longtime Athletics scout, dies at 63

Top Clips

jo_shimoda.jpg
Shimoda denies Deegan of Washougal three-peat
sexton_washougal.jpg
Sexton hands Jett first overall loss of MX season
nbc_moto_washougal_marchbanksintv_250719.jpg
Marchbanks earns first-career MX podium in Round 8

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Asbury Park Press
Journalism rallies with final burst to win $1 million Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park
MLB: Draft
17-year-old Eli Willits, No. 1 overall pick in MLB Draft, signs with Nationals
MLB: Athletics at Kansas City Royals
Jeff Bittiger, former major league pitcher, longtime Athletics scout, dies at 63

Top Clips

jo_shimoda.jpg
Shimoda denies Deegan of Washougal three-peat
sexton_washougal.jpg
Sexton hands Jett first overall loss of MX season
nbc_moto_washougal_marchbanksintv_250719.jpg
Marchbanks earns first-career MX podium in Round 8

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm has fractured left rib, placed on 10-day injured list

  
Published July 19, 2025 07:30 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm has a fractured left rib and was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday.

Bohm was injured a week ago when San Diego’s Yu Darvish hit him with a pitch. He sat out Sunday against the Padres before the All-Star break, then played Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

Bohm is hitting .278 with eight home runs and 42 RBIs in 92 games this season.

Utility player Weston Wilson was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley prior to the Phillies’ game Saturday night game against the Angels to take Bohm’s spot on the roster.