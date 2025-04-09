 Skip navigation
Diamondbacks Ketel Marte to miss several weeks with left hamstring strain

  
Published April 9, 2025 12:53 PM

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte is expected to miss several weeks with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain.

Marte was injured on Friday while rounding the bases against Washington. He was placed on the injured list the next day.

“There’s no timeline on it. We’ve just got to let it heal, let him recover,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday. “Once we get to that point, we’ll start to initiate some baseball activities and ramp him up.”

Marte agreed to a contract on Thursday that guarantees the All-Star $116.5 million through 2031, a six-year deal that includes a player option and $46 million in deferred money payable through 2040.

Marte is hitting .346 this season in eight games and has reached base in every game.

Marte finished third in NL MVP voting last season, hitting .292 while setting career highs with 36 homers and 95 RBIs.