Top News

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays
Phillies place Bryce Harper on injured list with wrist inflammation
NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
Denny Hamlin reaffirms 23XI Racing’s commitment even if it becomes an open team
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown SMX Next Kayden Minear No 66.JPG
Kayden Minear makes Pro Motocross debut in Thunder Valley, qualifies 12th
Braves’ all-time saves leader Craig Kimbrel designated for assignment one day after getting promoted

  
Published June 7, 2025 02:37 PM

SAN FRANCISCO — Craig Kimbrel’s stay with the Atlanta Braves lasted just one day as the team designated the franchise’s career saves leader for assignment Saturday and recalled left-handed pitcher Austin Cox.

The Braves had selected Kimbrel from Triple-A Gwinnett and recalled left-hander Dylan Dodd before opening a road series against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night. Kimbrel pitched a scoreless seventh inning in the Braves’ 5-4 loss in 10 innings.

Kimbrel had been called up from the minors a day after Atlanta blew a 10-4 ninth-inning lead against Arizona and lost 11-10, the first time the Braves lost a game after leading by at least six runs in the ninth since 1973.

Kimbrel spent his first five seasons in the big leagues with Atlanta, leading the league in saves each year from 2011-14. His 186 saves are the most ever for a Braves pitcher. He was traded to San Diego before the 2015 season opener, and he has pitched for several teams since. He was with Baltimore last season.