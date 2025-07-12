How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner: Schedule, time, preview for 2025 Wimbledon men’s final

Less than two months after the 2025 French Open final (the longest in history) where Carlos Alcaraz stormed back against Jannik Sinner for the stunning win, the greatest new rivalry in tennis will see another high-stakes meeting at the 2025 Wimbledon gentlemen’s singles final.

The semifinals saw Alcaraz cruise past top-ranked American Taylor Fritz in four sets and Sinner sweep seven-time Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic in straight sets, setting up the blockbuster final between two of tennis’ hottest young talents at the sport’s most prestigious tournament.

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: 2025 Wimbledon men’s final

The 2025 Wimbledon men’s singles final airs live Sunday, July 13, at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN and The Tennis Channel and streaming on Disney+.

The Wimbledon men’s singles final will feature the same pair of players as the French Open men’s singles final for the first time since 2008, when Rafael Nadal got the better of Roger Federer in both events.

2025 Wimbledon men’s final preview

Either Alcaraz or Sinner has won each of the last six Slams dating back to the beginning of 2024, and Alcaraz returns to the finals as the two-time defending Wimbledon champion. Despite both entering Sunday with one major win apiece in 2025, Alcaraz has had the more productive year. He has more than twice as many wins (48) as Sinner (19) and hasn’t finished worse than runner-up in his five tournament appearances since the Monte Carlo Open in early April.

Sinner has had the tougher year: He defeated Alexander Zverev in straight sets for the Australian Open crown, and then proceeded to serve a three-month suspension handed down by the World Anti-Doping Association. Immediately upon returning, he made it to the finals of the 2025 Italian Open before losing to Alcaraz in straight sets.

However, Wimbledon has been a return to form for Sinner. He’s only lost two sets through the entire tournament, both coming in the Round of 16 against Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov, who had to withdraw from the match due to injury. He also defeated the likes of Djokovic and Ben Shelton in straight sets. Alcaraz, meanwhile, has dropped five sets to three different opponents including one to semifinal opponent Fritz.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head record

History doesn’t favor Sinner, the ATP’s top-ranked men’s player. He has an all-time record of 4-8 against Alcaraz, who has won the last five meetings between the two — including three straight finals wins at the 2024 China Open, 2025 Italian Open and 2025 French Open. The last time Sinner got the better of the Spaniard was at the 2023 China Open semifinals, and the Italian’s last win over Alcaraz in a final was at the 2022 Croatia Open.

However, there are a few things in Sinner’s favor. Alcaraz’ sole loss to Sinner in a major was at Wimbledon in the 2022 Round of 16, which was also the only time the pair have faced off on grass.

How many major titles does Carlos Alcaraz have?

For starters, tennis has four majors (much like the PGA TOUR does for men’s golf): the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open. Alcaraz has appeared in 17 major tournaments and completed five of them, with the Australian Open being the only major event to still elude him.

Here’s a more detailed breakdown of Alcaraz’ performance in majors:



Event Overall wins Appearances Last won Strike Rate Win-Loss Australian Open 0 4 n/a 0/4 11-4 French Open 2 5 2025 2/5 25-3 Wimbledon 2 4 2024 2/4 18-2 US Open 1 4 2022 1/4 17-3 Majors 5 17 2025 (French Open) 5/17 71-12

How many major titles does Jannik Sinner have?

Sinner has appeared in 22 major tournaments and completed three of them, reigning as the two-time defending Australian Open Champion and winner of the 2024 US Open. He has yet to earn wins at either the French Open or Wimbledon.

Here’s a more detailed breakdown of Sinner’s performance in majors:

Event Overall wins Appearances Last won Strike Rate Win-Loss Australian Open 2 6 2025 2/6 22-4 French Open 0 6 n/a 0/6 22-6 Wimbledon 0 4 n/a 0/4 13-4 US Open 1 6 2024 1/6 17-5 Majors 3 22 2025 (Australian Open) 3/22 74-19

Wimbledon men’s singles past champions

The Wimbledon Championships became an open tournament in 1967, meaning that Wimbledon was limited strictly to amateur before then. Professional tennis players have been allowed to compete for less than 60 years, and we’ve listed every one of them from most recent to furthest in the past: