How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner: Schedule, time, preview for 2025 Wimbledon men’s final

  
Published July 12, 2025 06:58 PM

Less than two months after the 2025 French Open final (the longest in history) where Carlos Alcaraz stormed back against Jannik Sinner for the stunning win, the greatest new rivalry in tennis will see another high-stakes meeting at the 2025 Wimbledon gentlemen’s singles final.

The semifinals saw Alcaraz cruise past top-ranked American Taylor Fritz in four sets and Sinner sweep seven-time Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic in straight sets, setting up the blockbuster final between two of tennis’ hottest young talents at the sport’s most prestigious tournament.

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: 2025 Wimbledon men’s final

The 2025 Wimbledon men’s singles final airs live Sunday, July 13, at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN and The Tennis Channel and streaming on Disney+.

The Wimbledon men’s singles final will feature the same pair of players as the French Open men’s singles final for the first time since 2008, when Rafael Nadal got the better of Roger Federer in both events.

2025 Wimbledon men’s final preview

Either Alcaraz or Sinner has won each of the last six Slams dating back to the beginning of 2024, and Alcaraz returns to the finals as the two-time defending Wimbledon champion. Despite both entering Sunday with one major win apiece in 2025, Alcaraz has had the more productive year. He has more than twice as many wins (48) as Sinner (19) and hasn’t finished worse than runner-up in his five tournament appearances since the Monte Carlo Open in early April.

Sinner has had the tougher year: He defeated Alexander Zverev in straight sets for the Australian Open crown, and then proceeded to serve a three-month suspension handed down by the World Anti-Doping Association. Immediately upon returning, he made it to the finals of the 2025 Italian Open before losing to Alcaraz in straight sets.

However, Wimbledon has been a return to form for Sinner. He’s only lost two sets through the entire tournament, both coming in the Round of 16 against Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov, who had to withdraw from the match due to injury. He also defeated the likes of Djokovic and Ben Shelton in straight sets. Alcaraz, meanwhile, has dropped five sets to three different opponents including one to semifinal opponent Fritz.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head record

History doesn’t favor Sinner, the ATP’s top-ranked men’s player. He has an all-time record of 4-8 against Alcaraz, who has won the last five meetings between the two — including three straight finals wins at the 2024 China Open, 2025 Italian Open and 2025 French Open. The last time Sinner got the better of the Spaniard was at the 2023 China Open semifinals, and the Italian’s last win over Alcaraz in a final was at the 2022 Croatia Open.

However, there are a few things in Sinner’s favor. Alcaraz’ sole loss to Sinner in a major was at Wimbledon in the 2022 Round of 16, which was also the only time the pair have faced off on grass.

How many major titles does Carlos Alcaraz have?

For starters, tennis has four majors (much like the PGA TOUR does for men’s golf): the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open. Alcaraz has appeared in 17 major tournaments and completed five of them, with the Australian Open being the only major event to still elude him.

Here’s a more detailed breakdown of Alcaraz’ performance in majors:

EventOverall winsAppearancesLast wonStrike RateWin-Loss
Australian Open04n/a0/411-4
French Open2520252/525-3
Wimbledon2420242/418-2
US Open1420221/417-3
Majors5172025 (French Open)5/1771-12

How many major titles does Jannik Sinner have?

Sinner has appeared in 22 major tournaments and completed three of them, reigning as the two-time defending Australian Open Champion and winner of the 2024 US Open. He has yet to earn wins at either the French Open or Wimbledon.

Here’s a more detailed breakdown of Sinner’s performance in majors:

EventOverall winsAppearancesLast wonStrike RateWin-Loss
Australian Open2620252/622-4
French Open06n/a0/622-6
Wimbledon04n/a0/413-4
US Open1620241/617-5
Majors3222025 (Australian Open)3/2274-19

Wimbledon men’s singles past champions

The Wimbledon Championships became an open tournament in 1967, meaning that Wimbledon was limited strictly to amateur before then. Professional tennis players have been allowed to compete for less than 60 years, and we’ve listed every one of them from most recent to furthest in the past:

YearWinnerRunner-upScore (Sets won)
2024Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)Novak Djokovic (SRB)3-0
2023Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)Novak Djokovic (SRB)3-2
2022Novak Djokovic (SRB)Nick Kyrgios (AUS)3-1
2021Novak Djokovic (SRB)Matteo Berrettini (ITA)3-1
2020No competition (due to COVID-19 pandemic)
2019Novak Djokovic (SRB)Roger Federer (SUI)3-2
2018Novak Djokovic (SRB)Kevin Anderson (RSA)3-0
2017Roger Federer (SUI)Marin Čilić (CRO)3-0
2016Andy Murray (GBR)Milos Raonic (CAN)3-0
2015Novak Djokovic (SRB)Roger Federer (SUI)3-1
2014Novak Djokovic (SRB)Roger Federer (SUI)3-2
2013Andy Murray (GBR)Novak Djokovic (SRB)3-0
2012Roger Federer (SUI)Andy Murray (GBR)3-1
2011Novak Djokovic (SRB)Rafael Nadal (ESP)3-1
2010Rafael Nadal (ESP)Tomáš Berdych (CZE)3-0
2009Roger Federer (SUI)Andy Roddick (USA)3-2
2008Rafael Nadal (ESP)Roger Federer (SUI)3-2
2007Roger Federer (SUI)Rafael Nadal (ESP)3-2
2006Roger Federer (SUI)Rafael Nadal (ESP)3-2
2005Roger Federer (SUI)Andy Roddick (USA)3-0
2004Roger Federer (SUI)Andy Roddick (USA)3-1
2003Roger Federer (SUI)Mark Philippoussis (AUS)3-0
2002Lleyton Hewitt (AUS)David Nalbandian (ARG)3-0
2001Goran Ivanišević (CRO)Patrick Rafter (AUS)3-2
2000Pete Sampras (USA)Patrick Rafter (AUS)3-1
1999Pete Sampras (USA)Andre Agassi (USA)3-0
1998Pete Sampras (USA)Goran Ivanišević (CRO)3-2
1997Pete Sampras (USA)Cédric Pioline (FRA)3-0
1996Richard Krajicek (NED)MaliVai Washington (USA)3-0
1995Pete Sampras (USA)Boris Becker (GER)3-1
1994Pete Sampras (USA)Goran Ivanišević (CRO)3-0
1993Pete Sampras (USA)Jim Courier (USA)3-1
1992Andre Agassi (USA)Goran Ivanišević (CRO)3-2
1991Michael Stich (GER)Boris Becker (GER)3-0
1990Stefan Edberg (SWE)Boris Becker (GER)3-2
1989Boris Becker (GER)Stefan Edberg (SWE)3-0
1988Stefan Edberg (SWE)Boris Becker (GER)3-1
1987Pat Cash (AUS)Ivan Lendl (CZE)3-0
1986Boris Becker (GER)Ivan Lendl (CZE)3-0
1985Boris Becker (GER)Kevin Curren (USA)3-1
1984John McEnroe (USA)Jimmy Connors (USA)3-0
1983John McEnroe (USA)Chris Lewis (NZL)3-0
1982Jimmy Connors (USA)John McEnroe (USA)3-2
1981John McEnroe (USA)Björn Borg (SWE)3-1
1980Björn Borg (SWE)John McEnroe (USA)3-2
1979Björn Borg (SWE)Roscoe Tanner (USA)3-2
1978Björn Borg (SWE)Jimmy Connors (USA)3-0
1977Björn Borg (SWE)Jimmy Connors (USA)3-2
1976Björn Borg (SWE)Ilie Năstase (ROU)3-0
1975Arthur Ashe (USA)Jimmy Connors (USA)3-1
1974Jimmy Connors (USA)Ken Rosewall (AUS)3-0
1973Jan Kodeš (CZE)Alex Metreveli (RUS)3-0
1972Stan Smith (USA)Ilie Năstase (ROU)3-2
1971John Newcombe (AUS)Stan Smith (USA)3-2
1970John Newcombe (AUS)Ken Rosewall (AUS)3-2
1969Rod Laver (AUS)John Newcombe (AUS)3-1
1968Rod Laver (AUS)Tony Roche (AUS)3-0