Top News

Tennis: Wimbledon Championships
Cash and Glasspool become first all-British pair since 1936 to win Wimbledon men’s doubles title
LPGA: The Chevron Championship - Final Round
Two-shot penalty handed out for slow play at Evian Championship
Tennis: Wimbledon Championships
Iga Swiatek defeats Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 to win her first Wimbledon title

Top Clips

‘Dreams to bring home’ for Milan after Stage 8 win
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 8 finish
Rutsch crashes in eighth stage of Tour de France

Red Sox RHP Hunter Dobbins says he’s done for season after tearing right ACL

  
Published July 12, 2025 01:20 PM

BOSTON — Red Sox right-hander Hunter Dobbins said on Saturday his season is over after he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee a night earlier.

Covering first base in the second inning of Boston’s 5-4 walk-off win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night, the 25-year-old Dobbins stepped awkwardly and limped after recording an out by making a catch on a throw from first baseman Abraham Toro.

Dobbins took one warmup toss before manager Alex Cora stopped him from attempting any more.

Dobbins said he tore the same ACL playing high school football.

The Red Sox placed him on the 15-day injured list Saturday and recalled right-hander Richard Fitts.