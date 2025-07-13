 Skip navigation
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Sonoma
Sonoma Xfinity results: Connor Zilisch holds off Shane van Gisbergen for win
nbc_roto_menswimbledonwinner_250701.jpg
How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner: Schedule, time, preview for 2025 Wimbledon men’s final
MX 2025 Rd 07 Spring Creek Jett Lawrence 02.jpg
Jett Lawrence again overcomes Moto 1 crash to score overall Spring Creek victory; Hunter Lawrence second
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgaiscord3_250712.jpg
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 3
nbc_nas_xfinitysonoma_250712.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Sonoma on The CW
nbc_moto_driverssaid_250712.jpg
What riders said after Spring Creek Motocross

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Two tied at American Century with Stephen Curry 9 points back and Charles Barkley back to reality

  
Published July 12, 2025 08:21 PM
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. — Former NHL player Joe Pavelski birdied the final three holes Saturday for a share of the second-round lead with former soccer player Taylor Twellman in the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe.

Pavelski, the first-round leader who finished second last year behind former tennis player Mardy Fish, had a 21-point day in the modified Stableford scoring system to match Twellman at 44. Twellman had a 23-point round.

“Obviously, Twellman has been playing great,” Pavelski said. “To finish birdie, birdie, birdie and be tied with him, I’ll take that all day.”

Country star Jake Owen was third at 41 after a 25-point round, and Carolina Panthers receiver Adam Thielen was another point back following a 21-point day. Former LPGA Tour star Annika Sorenstam scored 20 points to reach 37.

Three-time champions Tony Romo (18) and Mark Mulder (21) were at 36 with John Smoltz (19). Stephen Curry, the 2023 champion, had a 14-point round to join Fish (18) at 35.

Charles Barkley, who scored a career-best 9 points in Round 1, lost 16 points to drop from a tie for 24th to a tie for 61st in the 90-player field. He had minus-7 points overall.

Former baseball player Jimmy Rollins had a hole-in-one on the 154-yard, par-3 12th. He won a $325,000 Mastercraft boat.