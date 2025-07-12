 Skip navigation
Sonoma Xfinity results: Connor Zilisch holds off Shane van Gisbergen for win

  
Published July 12, 2025 07:21 PM

Connor Zilisch held off Shane van Gisbergen over the final laps to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway.

It marked the second race in a row the two finished first and second but last weekend at Chicago it was van Gisbergen defeating Zilisch.

MORE: Xfinity results

Saturday, Zilisch withstood van Gisbergen’s pressure on the final lap around the 1.99-mile road course to collect his third series victory of the season and fourth of his career.

Zilisch’s victory gave JR Motorsports its series-best 10th win of the year and 98th in the series. It also was the team’s fourth 1-2 finish of the season. JR Motorsports has won the past six Xfinity road course races, the longest streak by a team in series history. All five JR Motorsports cars finished in the top 10.

Zilisch, who turns 19 on July 22, and van Gisbergen combined to lead 70 of the race’s 79 laps Saturday.

William Sawalich was third, Nick Sanchez finished fourth and Riley Herbst was fifth.

Five rookies finished in the top 10, the most in series history on a road course. Those five rookies were: Zilisch (first), Sawalich (third), Sanchez (fourth), Taylor Gray (seventh) and Carson Kvapil (eighth).

Stage 1 winner: Sam Mayer

Stage 2 winner: Brandon Jones

Next: The series races at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, July 19 at Dover.