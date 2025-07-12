 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

steph_for_acc_hls_mpx.jpg
Two tied at American Century with Stephen Curry 9 points back and Charles Barkley back to reality
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Sonoma
Sonoma Xfinity results: Connor Zilisch holds off Shane van Gisbergen for win
nbc_roto_menswimbledonwinner_250701.jpg
How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner: Schedule, time, preview for 2025 Wimbledon men’s final

Top Clips

nbc_nas_xfinitysonoma_250712.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Sonoma on The CW
nbc_moto_driverssaid_250712.jpg
What riders said after Spring Creek Motocross
martin_spring_creek.jpg
Martin goes out on top in Motocross career finale

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

steph_for_acc_hls_mpx.jpg
Two tied at American Century with Stephen Curry 9 points back and Charles Barkley back to reality
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Sonoma
Sonoma Xfinity results: Connor Zilisch holds off Shane van Gisbergen for win
nbc_roto_menswimbledonwinner_250701.jpg
How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner: Schedule, time, preview for 2025 Wimbledon men’s final

Top Clips

nbc_nas_xfinitysonoma_250712.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Sonoma on The CW
nbc_moto_driverssaid_250712.jpg
What riders said after Spring Creek Motocross
martin_spring_creek.jpg
Martin goes out on top in Motocross career finale

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 3

July 12, 2025 07:33 PM
Watch the best shots from the third round of the ISCO Championship at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
Up Next
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd3_250712.jpg
11:41
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_iscord2hl_250711.jpg
7:53
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd2hlsv2_250711.jpg
10:25
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_portrushbacknine_250711.jpg
5:05
How Royal Portrush’s back nine will test players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_portrushfrontnine_250711.jpg
4:55
Iconic holes headline Royal Portrush’s front nine
Now Playing
nbc_golf_iscord1_250710.jpg
9:08
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd1_250710.jpg
12:24
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open First Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryandviktor_250710.jpg
5:29
McIlroy, Hovland talk Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250707.jpg
1:46
How Campbell clutched up in another playoff win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jdeerefinal_250706.jpg
14:44
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 4
Now Playing

Related Videos

davis_mpx.jpg
01:43
Thompson eyes repeat win with John Deere lead
nbc_golf_jdeereround3_250705.jpg
09:52
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_johndeererd2_250704.jpg
08:55
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_johndeererd1hl_250703.jpg
10:22
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, First Round
nbc_bte_johndeereclassicwinner_250702.jpg
01:49
Target Thorbjornsen at +3500 to win John Deere
nbc_golf_adamscottitleist_250701.JPG
01:28
Why Scott marks his golf ball with Southern Cross
nbc_golf_macintyretitleist_250701.JPG
01:05
MacIntyre: Titleist Pro V1 offers ‘more spin’
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250630.jpg
01:18
How powerful Potgieter won the Rocket Classic
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd4_250629.jpg
12:40
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Final Round
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd3_250628.jpg
11:56
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Third Round
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd2_250627.jpg
11:08
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Second Round
nbc_golf_morikawarocketrd1_250626.jpg
09:03
Morikawa struggles with putting at Rocket Classic
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd1hls_250616.jpg
09:07
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, First Round
nbc_golf_roypotgieterintv_250626.jpg
04:29
‘Fun day': Roy, Potgieter reflect on course record
nbc_golf_martinhallspaunswing_250624.jpg
04:07
What can golfers learn from Spaun’s swing?
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250623.jpg
01:13
How Bradley put together storybook Travelers win
nbc_golf_sales_travelersbestsoundv2_250623.jpg
02:49
Bradley recaps ‘special’ Travelers Championship
nbc_golf_travelersrd4_250622.jpg
14:57
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_penske_250621.jpg
01:17
Fleetwood moves closer to first PGA Tour victory
henley_site.jpg
15:42
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 3
triple_site.jpg
02:41
Bunker mis-hit sends Scheffler to triple bogey
nbc_golf_pgatravelersrd2_250620.jpg
11:17
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_justinthomashighlightsinterviewv2_250620.jpg
03:58
Flatstick leads the way for JT in Travelers Rd 2
nbc_golf_eckroatbunker_250620.jpg
52
Eckroat chips from bunker for dunk at Travelers
nbc_golf_sales_strengthfield_250620.jpg
01:38
Travelers Championship now a ‘world-class event’
nbc_golf_travelersrd1v2_250619.jpg
11:39
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottieinterview_250619.jpg
02:25
Scheffler opens in 62 as swing feeling better
nbc_golf_jordanspiethinjury_250619.jpg
02:28
Spieth in clear pain before Travelers withdrawal
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250618.jpg
01:26
Golfers may struggle with 15th green at Travelers
nbc_golf_spaunonset_250615.jpg
12:02
Spaun talks Round 4, delay, career arc on LF set

Latest Clips

nbc_nas_xfinitysonoma_250712.jpg
09:55
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Sonoma on The CW
nbc_moto_driverssaid_250712.jpg
08:43
What riders said after Spring Creek Motocross
martin_spring_creek.jpg
09:50
Martin goes out on top in Motocross career finale
steph_for_acc_hls_mpx.jpg
14:36
HLs: 2025 American Century Championship, Round 2
spring_creek_450.jpg
09:43
Jett tested by Hunter in Spring Creek showdown
nbc_moto_springcreekhl_250712.jpg
19:35
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 7, Spring Creek
nbc_imsa_ctmpqualiv2_250712.jpg
09:16
IMSA qualifying highlights: Chevrolet Grand Prix
nbc_moto_springcreek_sextonintv_250712.jpg
50
Sexton ‘couldn’t keep up’ with Lawrence brothers
nbc_moto_springcreek_jettlawrenceintv_250712.jpg
01:36
‘Patience’ gives Jett overall win at Spring Creek
nbc_moto_springcreek_hunterlawrenceintv_250712.jpg
49
H. Lawrence: ‘Just have to be faster’
nbc_cyc_tdfstage8highlights_v4_250712.jpg
26:08
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 8
nbc_golf_curryintv_250712.jpg
01:48
Curry refining ‘everything’ about golf game at ACC
nbc_moto_springcreek_deeganintv_250712.jpg
41
Deegan stoked for Spring Creek win battling injury
nbc_moto_springcreek_schimodaintv_250712.jpg
44
Shimoda on Spring Creek podium after losing brakes
nbc_moto_springcreek_martinintv_250712.jpg
01:56
Martin ‘on rails’ in storybook ending to MX career
nbc_golf_rodgersintv_250712.jpg
02:34
Rodgers: Saturday at ACC is ‘best day in sports’
nbc_imsa_hawksworthintrv_250712.jpg
01:05
Hawksworth puts Lexus on GTD pole at CTMP
nbc_imsa_michelinctmp_250712.jpg
13:50
Highlights: Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 120
nbc_golf_vincecarterintv_250712.jpg
02:26
Carter enjoying NBA player representation at ACC
nbc_cyc_btpstg8seg3_250712.jpg
06:47
Sprinters will ‘flex their muscles’ on Stage 9
Milan_raw.jpg
02:26
‘Dreams to bring home’ for Milan after Stage 8 win
Finish_8_raw.jpg
04:38
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 8 finish
nbc_cyc_tdfpelotoncrash_250712.jpg
52
Rutsch crashes in eighth stage of Tour de France
nbc_golf_lpgaaecrd3_250712.jpg
09:10
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 3
Soler_crash_raw.jpg
01:49
Soler crashes during Stage 8 of Tour de France
nbc_wnba_nightrecap_250712.jpg
03:03
Highlights: Storm dig deep, Fever crush Dream
oly_wpm_worlds_usacan_250712.jpg
09:39
U.S. men’s water polo sink Canada 18-9 at Worlds
nbc_golf_mingeeintv_250712.jpg
02:16
Lee reflects on past Amundi Evian experiences
nbc_gc_uncrustables_250711.jpg
02:35
American Century Championship Round 1 best shots
nbc_gc_rolappowgrsegs_250711.jpg
03:08
Rolapp thinking ‘like a fan,’ LIV applies for OWGR