Joey Votto placed on the 10-day injured list by Reds with shoulder discomfort

  
Published August 24, 2023 06:36 PM
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds

Aug 15, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pinch hitter Joey Votto (19) walks off the field after striking out against the Cleveland Guardians in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

PHOENIX — Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto was placed on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder discomfort on Thursday ahead of an important four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Votto, who turns 40 on Sept. 10, didn’t make his season debut until June 19 while rehabbing from left shoulder surgery in August 2022, when he had a torn rotator cuff and biceps repaired. Votto missed opening day for the first time since 2008.

He returned to the lineup June 19 and has played regularly at first base and designated hitter. The six-time All-Star is hitting .200 with 13 homers.

Cincinnati recalled utilityman Nick Senzel from Triple-A Louisville to take Votto’s place on the roster.

The Reds and Diamondbacks are among six teams in contention for the National League’s three wild-card spots. Cincinnati began the night in the third wild card position, a half-game ahead of San Francisco and Arizona.