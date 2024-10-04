 Skip navigation
Mets name Kodai Senga their Game 1 starter against the Phillies in the NLDS

  
Published October 4, 2024 06:01 PM
Alonso's heroics electrify MLB postseason
October 4, 2024 11:00 AM
Sean Casey joins Dan Patrick to recap the Mets' stunning win over the Brewers to advance to the NLDS before breaking down the new best-of-three format and more.

PHILADELPHIA — Kodai Senga, who has thrown just 5 1/3 major league innings all year, is the surprise Game 1 starter for the New York Mets when they open the NL Division Series on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Senga joined the Mets ahead of the 2023 season on a $75 million, five-year contract and became an All-Star in his first season. He went 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA in 29 starts and finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting.

The 31-year-old Japanese pitcher made just one start this season as he dealt with injuries that included tightness in his right triceps. The team’s projected No. 1 starter this year, Senga also was sidelined by a strained left calf.

“I think if I thought it was difficult I wouldn’t be ready,” Senga said Friday through an interpreter. “So I’m ready for tomorrow. And however much I can control my body and control how the game goes tomorrow is going to be big.”

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said ahead of a Game 1 workout at Citizens Bank Park that Senga is “ready to go” but declined to say how many pitches his starter could throw.

“We always had hopes,” Mendoza said. “But it’s been the whole year. What made us feel comfortable with this decision was he was the one that wanted the baseball.”

Pete Alonso used a dose of pumpkin power to hit a three-run homer off closer Devin Williams in the ninth inning Thursday to put the Mets up for good in a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in the decisive third game of their Wild Card Series.

“The rehab process, it’s been up and down, but recently it’s definitely been turning the right direction, and to bring me to this point it’s definitely gone well,” Senga said.