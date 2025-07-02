With Mets in tailspin, slumping Francisco Lindor dropped from leadoff spot

NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor was dropped from the leadoff spot Wednesday night with the New York Mets in a major tailspin.

After making 191 consecutive starts at the top of the lineup, Lindor was listed in the No. 2 hole as the designated hitter for the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers and their rookie sensation, hard-throwing right-hander Jacob Misiorowski.

The slumping Lindor went 0 for 4 as New York mustered only two hits during a 7-2 loss in the opener, leaving him 2 for 29 with one walk in his past seven games. He is 8 for 60 (.133) in 15 games since June 15 and his batting average has plummeted from .289 with an .858 OPS on June 7 to .255 with a .766 OPS through Game 1 of the twinbill.

Brandon Nimmo was bumped up to leadoff, a role he was accustomed to before Mets manager Carlos Mendoza moved Lindor from third in the order to first in May 2024, citing the success the switch-hitter enjoyed atop the lineup earlier in his career with Cleveland.

The move led to Lindor breaking out of a prolonged slump and the Mets taking off following a miserable start. The star shortstop finished runner-up to Shohei Ohtani for NL MVP last year, and New York made a surprise playoff run before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.

Lindor and the Mets both got out of the gate much better this season, but New York (48-38) had lost four straight and 14 of 17 heading into the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader.