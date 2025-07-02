Braves’ Schwellenbach out with broken elbow. Profar returns from drug suspension and Verdugo cut

ATLANTA — Braves right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach broke his right elbow during a start last weekend and was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday as left fielder Jurickson Profar returned from an 80-game drug suspension and slumping outfielder Alex Verdugo was designated for assignment.

Schwellenbach said he felt tightness while pitching for Atlanta against Philadelphia on Saturday, when he threw 90 pitches. He allowed one run and three hits over seven innings.

He felt sore the following day and imaging Monday revealed a small fracture at the top of the elbow. Schwellenbach said he was told this was a freak accident and said he hopes to be back this season.

A 25-year-old in his second big league season, Schwellenbach is 7-4 with a 3.09 ERA and leads the Braves in wins, WHIP (0.967) and innings (110 2/3). He has won six of his last seven decisions.

Atlanta’s rotation already was missing Chris Sale (broken rib), AJ Smith-Shawver (Tommy John surgery) and Reynaldo Lopez (shoulder surgery).

“We’re pushing young guys all the time, and may end up that we have to do it again,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

Schwellenbach was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Sunday.

Right-hander Daysbel Hernández, sidelined from the Braves since June 4 by right forearm inflammation, finished his rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett and was activated from the 15-day IL. Left-hander Austin Cox was recalled from the Stripers and right-hander Kevin Herget optioned to Gwinnett.

Profar returned after an 80-game suspension announced March 31 following a positive test for Chorionic Gonadotrophin (hCG) in violation of the league’s joint drug prevention and treatment program. He missed 93 days, causing him to lose exactly half his $12 million salary. He is ineligible for the postseason.

“I’m responsible,” said Profar, who addressed his teammates Wednesday. “There’s there’s no excuses. I’m responsible for what goes into my body.”

The 32-year-old was an All-Star and won a Silver Slugger last season when he batted .280 and set career highs with 24 homers and 85 RBIs for San Diego. He signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Braves in the offseason.

In his absence, Braves left fielders entered Wednesday last in the major leagues with two home runs and a .523 OPS.

Verdugo agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract late in spring training. The 29-year-old made his big league season debut on April 18 and hit .239 with no homers and 12 RBIs in 56 games.