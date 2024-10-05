Mets use another October rally to score 5 runs in 8th and top Phillies 6-2 in Game 1 of NLDS

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 - Round Three
Keith Mitchell grabs one-shot lead entering final round of Sanderson Farms
Syndication: The Tennessean
Vanderbilt takes down No. 1 Alabama 40-35 in historic college football victory
NCAA Football: Missouri at Texas A&amp;M
Moss scores 3 TDs as No. 25 Texas A&M gives No. 9 Missouri its first loss in 41-10 rout

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_michvswash_davistrickplay_241005.jpg
Davis takes double pass 37 yards vs. Michigan
nbc_cfb_michvswash_bostontd_241005.jpg
Boston’s toe-tap TD gives Washington early lead
nbc_cfb_alabamadiscussion_241005.jpg
Alabama’s struggles vs. Vanderbilt pose questions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 - Round Three
Keith Mitchell grabs one-shot lead entering final round of Sanderson Farms
Syndication: The Tennessean
Vanderbilt takes down No. 1 Alabama 40-35 in historic college football victory
NCAA Football: Missouri at Texas A&amp;M
Moss scores 3 TDs as No. 25 Texas A&M gives No. 9 Missouri its first loss in 41-10 rout

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_michvswash_davistrickplay_241005.jpg
Davis takes double pass 37 yards vs. Michigan
nbc_cfb_michvswash_bostontd_241005.jpg
Boston’s toe-tap TD gives Washington early lead
nbc_cfb_alabamadiscussion_241005.jpg
Alabama’s struggles vs. Vanderbilt pose questions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Mets use another October rally to score 5 runs in 8th and top Phillies 6-2 in Game 1 of NLDS

  
Published October 5, 2024 07:57 PM
Division Series - New York Mets v. Philadelphia Phillies - Game One

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 05: Luis Torrens #13, Pete Alonso #20, Mark Vientos #27, Ryne Stanek #55 and Starling Marte #6 of the New York Mets celebrate after winning Game 1 of the Division Series presented by Booking.com between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, October 5, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

MLB Photos via Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mark Vientos and Brandon Nimmo keyed another comeback in New York’s electric run through the National League playoffs, helping the Mets break through for five runs in the eighth inning against a pair of All-Star relievers as they rallied for a 6-2 win Saturday over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of their Division Series.

The Mets had been stymied by Phillies ace Zack Wheeler, held to just one hit while trailing 1-0 and unable to muster any real scoring chances over the first seven innings.

With Wheeler lifted after nine strikeouts and a startling 30 swings-and-misses over 111 pitches, the Mets — whose whirlwind week included a victory in a makeup doubleheader at Atlanta to clinch a postseason spot and three games in the Wild Card Series at Milwaukee — pounced against Phillies relievers Jeff Hoffman and Matt Strahm in the eighth.

In true New York fashion this October, the Mets had to rally, not just on the scoreboard, but on a gut-check in each each at-bat.

Francisco Alvarez hit a leadoff single against Hoffman before three straight batters reached base after facing 0-2 counts. Francisco Lindor worked a walk from his 0-2 count and Vientos followed with a tying single. Nimmo laced a go-ahead single off Strahm past a drawn-in infield for the 2-1 lead.