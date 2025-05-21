 Skip navigation
NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
Stanford, eyeing back-to-back titles, facing Northwestern in NCAA women’s national championship
MLB: General Manager's Meetings
Orioles GM Elias speaks 3 days after firing manager, says he’s evaluating reasons for team’s decline
150_kentucky_derby.jpg
Larry Demeritte, trainer who realized his dream of running a horse in the Kentucky Derby, dies at 75

nbc_golf_dullandushl_250520.jpg
Dull’s historic U.S. Amateur Four-Ball win
nbc_golf_diannaleeintv_250520.jpg
Lee: Finals berth for Northwestern is ‘everything’
nbc_golf_gt_schwabpreview_250520.jpg
How players feel about distance measuring devices

Highlights: Odd moments in NASCAR

May 20, 2025 08:58 PM
Relive some of NASCAR's interesting moments, starting with Michael Waltrip dropping the caution flag at the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race.

nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250519.jpg
03:18
Cup drivers recap All-Star Race won by Bell
nbc_nas_allstarhl_250518.jpg
16:05
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
nbc_nas_allstaropen_250518.jpg
09:10
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open
nbc_nas_ww250hl_250517.jpg
12:33
Highlights: NASCAR Truck race at North Wilkesboro
nbc_nas_cupkansas_250511.jpg
19:04
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas
kansastrucks2025.jpg
13:33
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas
nbc_nas_cuptexas_250504.jpg
20:08
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas
nbc_nas_busch_250504.jpg
02:26
Busch backs into wall from third at Texas
nbc_nas_restartwreck_250504.jpg
02:04
Big wreck at Texas collects Wallace, Bowman, more
nbc_nascar_texasmotor_250503.jpg
09:32
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Texas on The CW
nbc_nas_truckstexas_250502.jpg
16:09
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas
nbc_nas_fancamdega_250501.jpg
05:08
NASCAR Fan Cam: The Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega
nbc_nas_aprilrank_250430.jpg
01:18
NASCAR April rankings: Momentum for Cindric, Gibbs
nbc_nas_driverssaid_250427.jpg
03:22
Cup drivers recap Talladega race won by Cindric
nbc_nas_talladegahl_250427.jpg
14:23
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega
bell_wreck.jpg
02:32
Hard hits for Bell, Buescher coming up to speed
kes_busch.jpg
01:57
Pit road mess collects Keselowski, Busch at ‘Dega
talladega_xfin.jpg
09:50
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Talladega on The CW

nbc_golf_dullandushl_250520.jpg
04:45
Dull’s historic U.S. Amateur Four-Ball win
nbc_golf_diannaleeintv_250520.jpg
02:49
Lee: Finals berth for Northwestern is ‘everything’
nbc_golf_gt_schwabpreview_250520.jpg
04:35
How players feel about distance measuring devices
ting_site.jpg
04:16
Ting: ‘I was actually shocked’ to win Annika Award
nbc_pl_plupdate_250520.jpg
07:33
PL Update: Man City win in De Bruyne’s farewell
nbc_pl_mw37allgoals_250520.jpg
14:47
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_debruyneintv2_250520.jpg
06:46
De Bruyne bids farewell to Man City at the Etihad
nbc_pl_crywol_250520.jpg
14:01
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Wolves MWK 37
nbc_pl_mcboupostgame_250520.jpg
03:03
Reacting to De Bruyne’s final home match for City
nbc_pl_mcbou_250520.jpg
15:27
Extended HLs: Man City v. Bournemouth Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_kdbleaving_250520.jpg
01:07
De Bruyne says goodbye at the Etihad
nbc_pl_bougoal1_250520.jpg
37
Jebbison scores consolation goal against Man City
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_250520.jpg
01:29
Gonzalez slots home Man City’s third v. Cherries
nbc_pl_crygoal4_250520.jpg
01:18
Eze makes it 4-2 for Crystal Palace against Wolves
nbc_pl_bouredcard1_250520.jpg
02:39
Cook sent off for dangerous challenge against City
nbc_pl_mcredcard1_250520.jpg
01:33
Kovacic receives straight red card v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_wolgoal2_250520.jpg
01:01
Strand Larsen pulls one back for Wolves v. Palace
nbc_moto_smxbiggestmoments_250520.jpg
12:11
Biggest moments from the 2025 Supercross season
nbc_pl_crygoal3_250520.jpg
01:04
Chilwell’s free kick gives Palace 3-1 lead
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_250520.jpg
01:45
Silva doubles Man City’s lead over Bournemouth
nbc_golf_ncaa_womensteamquarterfinals_250520.jpg
08:17
HLs: NCAA Women’s Team Match Play, Quarterfinals
nbc_pl_crygoal2_250520.jpg
01:10
Nketiah’s brace gives Palace 2-1 lead over Wolves
nbc_pl_crygoal1_250520.jpg
01:32
Nketiah equalizes for Crystal Palace v. Wolves
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_250520.jpg
01:57
Agbadou heads Wolves in front of Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_250520.jpg
01:33
Marmoush’s screamer gives City lead v. Bournemouth
sanders_bike.jpg
10:50
Highlights: South African Safari Rally - Prologue
nbc_pl_ornstein_250520.jpg
05:19
Ornstein: Man City targeting Gibbs-White
nbc_dls_angelreesecaitlinclark_250520.jpg
04:31
Unpacking media coverage of Clark, Reese rivalry
nbc_roto_birdsong_250520.jpg
01:31
Birdsong set to replace Hicks in Giants rotation
nbc_roto_travishunter_250520.jpg
01:48
Evaluating Hunter’s potential role with Jaguars