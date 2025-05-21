Highlights: Odd moments in NASCAR

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Stanford, eyeing back-to-back titles, facing Northwestern in NCAA women’s national championship
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Orioles GM Elias speaks 3 days after firing manager, says he’s evaluating reasons for team’s decline
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Larry Demeritte, trainer who realized his dream of running a horse in the Kentucky Derby, dies at 75
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Dull’s historic U.S. Amateur Four-Ball win
Lee: Finals berth for Northwestern is ‘everything’
How players feel about distance measuring devices
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Stanford, eyeing back-to-back titles, facing Northwestern in NCAA women’s national championship
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Orioles GM Elias speaks 3 days after firing manager, says he’s evaluating reasons for team’s decline
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Larry Demeritte, trainer who realized his dream of running a horse in the Kentucky Derby, dies at 75
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Dull’s historic U.S. Amateur Four-Ball win
Lee: Finals berth for Northwestern is ‘everything’
How players feel about distance measuring devices
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: Odd moments in NASCAR
May 20, 2025 08:58 PM
Relive some of NASCAR's interesting moments, starting with Michael Waltrip dropping the caution flag at the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race.
Related Videos
03:18
Cup drivers recap All-Star Race won by Bell
16:05
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
09:10
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open
12:33
Highlights: NASCAR Truck race at North Wilkesboro
19:04
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas
13:33
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas
20:08
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas
02:26
Busch backs into wall from third at Texas
02:04
Big wreck at Texas collects Wallace, Bowman, more
09:32
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Texas on The CW
16:09
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas
05:08
NASCAR Fan Cam: The Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega
01:18
NASCAR April rankings: Momentum for Cindric, Gibbs
03:22
Cup drivers recap Talladega race won by Cindric
14:23
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega
02:32
Hard hits for Bell, Buescher coming up to speed
01:57
Pit road mess collects Keselowski, Busch at ‘Dega
09:50
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Talladega on The CW
Latest Clips
04:45
Dull’s historic U.S. Amateur Four-Ball win
02:49
Lee: Finals berth for Northwestern is ‘everything’
04:35
How players feel about distance measuring devices
04:16
Ting: ‘I was actually shocked’ to win Annika Award
07:33
PL Update: Man City win in De Bruyne’s farewell
14:47
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 37
06:46
De Bruyne bids farewell to Man City at the Etihad
14:01
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Wolves MWK 37
03:03
Reacting to De Bruyne’s final home match for City
15:27
Extended HLs: Man City v. Bournemouth Matchweek 37
01:07
De Bruyne says goodbye at the Etihad
37
Jebbison scores consolation goal against Man City
01:29
Gonzalez slots home Man City’s third v. Cherries
01:18
Eze makes it 4-2 for Crystal Palace against Wolves
02:39
Cook sent off for dangerous challenge against City
01:33
Kovacic receives straight red card v. Bournemouth
01:01
Strand Larsen pulls one back for Wolves v. Palace
12:11
Biggest moments from the 2025 Supercross season
01:04
Chilwell’s free kick gives Palace 3-1 lead
01:45
Silva doubles Man City’s lead over Bournemouth
08:17
HLs: NCAA Women’s Team Match Play, Quarterfinals
01:10
Nketiah’s brace gives Palace 2-1 lead over Wolves
01:32
Nketiah equalizes for Crystal Palace v. Wolves
01:57
Agbadou heads Wolves in front of Crystal Palace
01:33
Marmoush’s screamer gives City lead v. Bournemouth
10:50
Highlights: South African Safari Rally - Prologue
05:19
Ornstein: Man City targeting Gibbs-White
04:31
Unpacking media coverage of Clark, Reese rivalry
01:31
Birdsong set to replace Hicks in Giants rotation
01:48
Evaluating Hunter’s potential role with Jaguars
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue