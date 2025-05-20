Angels at Athletics prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 20

Its Tuesday, May 20 and the Angels (21-25) are in Sacramento to take on the Athletics (22-26).

Kyle Hendricks is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Gunnar Hoglund for the Athletics.

The Angels won their fourth in a row yesterday with a 4-3 win over the Athletics. Nolan Schanuel went 3-4 with a home run to pace the Halos’ attack. The loss was the sixth in a row for the Athletics.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Angels at Athletics

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Time: 10:05PM EST

Site: Sutter Health Park

City: Sacramento, CA

Network/Streaming: FDSNW, NBCSCA

Odds for the Angels at the Athletics

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Angels (+135), Athletics (-159)

Spread: Athletics -1.5

Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Angels at Athletics

Pitching matchup for May 20, 2025: Kyle Hendricks vs. Gunnar Hoglund

Angels: Kyle Hendricks (1-5, 5.18 ERA)

Last outing: 5/14 at San Diego - 6IP, 3ER, 5H, 1BB, 4Ks Athletics: Gunnar Hoglund (1-1, 3.78 ERA)

Last outing: 5/14 at Dodgers - 5.1IP, 4ER, 7H, 3BB, 5Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Angels at Athletics

The Angels have won 5 of their last 7 games on the road

The Under has cashed in the Athletics’ last 3 games

The Angels have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 3.01 units

Jorge Soler is hitting .158 in May (9-57)

is hitting .158 in May (9-57) Nick Kurtz is without a hit in his last 20 ABs

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Angels and the Athletics

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Angels at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 10.0.

