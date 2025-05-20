 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

HOCKEY: FEB 11 Women's Rivalry Series - USA vs Canada
Hilary Knight eyes fifth, final Olympics in 2026
Juan Soto
Mets will talk to Juan Soto about hustle after line drive off Green Monster ends up a single
NCAA Basketball: Florida at Arkansas
Report: Former Arkansas standout Boogie Fland commits to national champion Florida

Top Clips

hali_brunson.jpg
Why Pacers are ‘the better team’ in ECF
nbc_dps_albertbeerinterview_250520.jpg
Breer: NFL is trying to ‘legitimize’ flag football
nbc_dps_contractextensions_250520.jpg
49ers smart to pay future ‘Hall of Famer’ Warner

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

HOCKEY: FEB 11 Women's Rivalry Series - USA vs Canada
Hilary Knight eyes fifth, final Olympics in 2026
Juan Soto
Mets will talk to Juan Soto about hustle after line drive off Green Monster ends up a single
NCAA Basketball: Florida at Arkansas
Report: Former Arkansas standout Boogie Fland commits to national champion Florida

Top Clips

hali_brunson.jpg
Why Pacers are ‘the better team’ in ECF
nbc_dps_albertbeerinterview_250520.jpg
Breer: NFL is trying to ‘legitimize’ flag football
nbc_dps_contractextensions_250520.jpg
49ers smart to pay future ‘Hall of Famer’ Warner

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Angels at Athletics prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 20

  
Published May 20, 2025 11:52 AM

Its Tuesday, May 20 and the Angels (21-25) are in Sacramento to take on the Athletics (22-26).

Kyle Hendricks is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Gunnar Hoglund for the Athletics.

The Angels won their fourth in a row yesterday with a 4-3 win over the Athletics. Nolan Schanuel went 3-4 with a home run to pace the Halos’ attack. The loss was the sixth in a row for the Athletics.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Angels at Athletics

  • Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
  • Time: 10:05PM EST
  • Site: Sutter Health Park
  • City: Sacramento, CA
  • Network/Streaming: FDSNW, NBCSCA

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Angels at the Athletics

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

  • Moneyline: Angels (+135), Athletics (-159)
  • Spread: Athletics -1.5
  • Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Angels at Athletics

  • Pitching matchup for May 20, 2025: Kyle Hendricks vs. Gunnar Hoglund
    • Angels: Kyle Hendricks (1-5, 5.18 ERA)
      Last outing: 5/14 at San Diego - 6IP, 3ER, 5H, 1BB, 4Ks
    • Athletics: Gunnar Hoglund (1-1, 3.78 ERA)
      Last outing: 5/14 at Dodgers - 5.1IP, 4ER, 7H, 3BB, 5Ks

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Angels at Athletics

  • The Angels have won 5 of their last 7 games on the road
  • The Under has cashed in the Athletics’ last 3 games
  • The Angels have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 3.01 units
  • Jorge Soler is hitting .158 in May (9-57)
  • Nick Kurtz is without a hit in his last 20 ABs

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Angels and the Athletics

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Angels and the Athletics:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Angels at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 10.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

  • Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
  • Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
  • Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
  • Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)
Mentions
Los Angeles Angels Primary Logo Los Angeles Angels Oakland Athletics Primary Logo Athletics MLB