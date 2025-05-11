 Skip navigation
Mike Trout resumes swinging, plans return to running soon in his recovery from knee bone bruise

  
Published May 10, 2025 09:07 PM
Dodgers have luxury to wait on Shohei pitching
May 9, 2025 12:45 PM
Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Costas joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the possibility of Shohei Ohtani pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2025, whether there should be relegation in MLB and more.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mike Trout intends to resume running next week as the Los Angeles Angels slugger ramps up his recovery from a bone bruise in his left knee.

The 33-year-old Trout confirmed Saturday that he won’t be back in the Halos’ lineup when he is immediately eligible to come off the injured list Sunday, but the three-time AL MVP remains confident he won’t miss an extended period of time with his latest injury.

Trout swung a bat in the cage for the third straight day, and he hopes to test his knee with some running when the Angels travel for a series in San Diego to begin next week, calling it “a good possibility.”

“It’s been great,” Trout said. “I was worried in the beginning, but the sharpness (of pain) I was feeling after that day in Seattle is gone.”

Trout hasn’t played since April 30, when he left the game against the Mariners with knee soreness eventually diagnosed as a bone bruise. He had two operations last year on the knee after tearing his meniscus.

After playing in all of the Angels’ first 29 games this season, Trout missed his ninth consecutive game Saturday night when Los Angeles hosted the Baltimore Orioles.

Trout has missed 387 of the Angels’ 646 games - almost 60% - since May 17, 2021, when he tore his calf muscle and was sidelined for the rest of that season.

He missed five weeks of the 2022 season with a back injury, and he missed half of the 2023 season after his hand was broken by a pitch. He missed all but 29 games last season, not even making it out of April healthy.

Trout’s current injury does not appear to be anywhere close to season-ending - and for a superstar whose ascent has been derailed by five years of injuries, that’s a huge relief.

“I don’t have a day (for a return), but I feel great,” Trout said. “I feel good. Talking to the doctors, it’s kind of like a scab kind of thing. We’re just adding exercises each and every day, and (continuing) if it’s feeling good ... but (there’s) no soreness, so we’ll keep progressing like that.”