 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 153rd Open - Previews_LargeImage_m363914.jpg
Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm say LIV’s competition ‘sufficient’ for world-ranking points
The 153rd Open - Previews_LargeImage_m363916.jpg
‘What’s the point?': Scottie Scheffler gets introspective ahead of The Open
Tony Clark
Baseball players’ union head hopeful of major leaguers participating in 2028 Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_bte_mercury_250715.jpg
Lynx due for ‘revenge’ against Mercury
nbc_bte_sec_250715.jpg
Longhorns the clear SEC Championship bet to make
nbc_golf_scheffleropen_250715.jpg
Scheffler offers ‘refreshing’ insight on values

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 153rd Open - Previews_LargeImage_m363914.jpg
Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm say LIV’s competition ‘sufficient’ for world-ranking points
The 153rd Open - Previews_LargeImage_m363916.jpg
‘What’s the point?': Scottie Scheffler gets introspective ahead of The Open
Tony Clark
Baseball players’ union head hopeful of major leaguers participating in 2028 Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_bte_mercury_250715.jpg
Lynx due for ‘revenge’ against Mercury
nbc_bte_sec_250715.jpg
Longhorns the clear SEC Championship bet to make
nbc_golf_scheffleropen_250715.jpg
Scheffler offers ‘refreshing’ insight on values

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Sabres avoid arbitration with Bowen Byram by signing him to a 2-year, $12.5M contract

  
Published July 15, 2025 11:37 AM

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres avoided arbitration with Bowen Byram by re-signing the restricted free agent defenseman to a two-year contract worth $12.5 million.

Byram will count $6.25 million against the salary cap through the 2026-27 NHL season. He was considered a candidate for a trade or an offer sheet from another team before the Sabres elected salary arbitration.

The 24-year-old is coming off setting career highs with 31 assists, 38 points and 116 blocked shots while playing all 82 games in his first full season with Buffalo. The team acquired him from Colorado in exchange for center Casey Mittelstadt at the 2024 trade deadline.

Byram had nine points on the Avalanche’s 2022 Stanley Cup run. He has 33 goals and 89 assists in 273 regular-season and playoff games since debuting in the league in 2021.