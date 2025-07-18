 Skip navigation
The 153rd Open - Day Two_LargeImage_m367848.jpg
The Open 2025: Leaderboard, results from second round at Royal Portrush
St. Louis Cardinals v Cleveland Guardians
Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz’s leave extended through Aug. 31 amid MLB gambling probe
AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 - Practice Sessions
Caitlin Clark is still having an impact on WNBA All-Star Game even though she won’t play

The 153rd Open - Day Two_LargeImage_m367848.jpg
The Open 2025: Leaderboard, results from second round at Royal Portrush
St. Louis Cardinals v Cleveland Guardians
Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz’s leave extended through Aug. 31 amid MLB gambling probe
AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 - Practice Sessions
Caitlin Clark is still having an impact on WNBA All-Star Game even though she won’t play

Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov requests trade after misunderstandings with coach

  
Published July 18, 2025 03:51 PM
What Stanley Cup Final loss means for McDavid
June 18, 2025 02:33 PM
Greg Cote joins The Dan Le Batard Show to discuss how Connor McDavid remains the only player in NHL history to compile nine straight 90-point seasons without winning a Stanley Cup.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Blue Jackets right wing Yegor Chinakhov, the No. 21 pick in the 2020 NHL draft, has requested a trade.

Shumi Babaev, Chinakhov’s agent, posted a statement from his client about his intentions on X on Thursday.

“I had some misunderstandings with the coach during the season. Now I would be glad to have a trade,” Chinakhov said in the post. “I would like to move to a different location. Will I return to Russia? As long as I can play in the NHL, I will keep developing here.”

Dean Evason was in his first season as Blue Jackets coach this past season. Columbus went 40-33-9 and finished two points out a wild-card spot.

Babaev later posted that he has talked to the Blue Jackets front office about granting Chinakhov’s request. Babaev added: “I understand that Yegor’s desire to be traded did not come out of nowhere.”

The Russian forward has been plagued by injuries in his four NHL seasons, including missing 40 games last season due to back injury. He had seven goals and 15 points in 30 games. He has one season remaining on his contract.

Chinakhov’s best season was 2023-24, when he had 16 goals and 29 points in 53 games.