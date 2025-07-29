Brewers hitting coach Al LeBoeuf returns to team after cancer surgery

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers hitting coach Al LeBoeuf returned to the team after leaving to have surgery for prostate cancer.

LeBoeuf is coaching in the majors for the first time this year. The Brewers named him lead hitting coach last October after he’d worked as a hitting coach in Triple-A the previous six seasons.

“We’re happy he’s back,” manager Pat Murphy said. “Any time anybody goes through something like that, it’s difficult. We kept in good contact and he was eager to be back and be part of it.”

The Brewers have three hitting coaches on staff: LeBoeuf, Connor Dawson and Eric Theisen.

LeBoeuf, 65, is in his 16th season in the Brewers’ organization with many Milwaukee hitters having long ties with him that began as they worked their way through the minors, including leadoff hitter Sal Frelick.

“We love Buffy so much. I’ve been with him for the past four or five years now,” said Frelick, who was one of three Brewers players to hit home runs in an 8-4 win over the Chicago Cubs. “It was really tough losing him for a little bit. Everyone said their prayers and luckily he was able to have a good procedure and he’s healing up quick. So happy to have him back.”