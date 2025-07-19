 Skip navigation
Winnipeg Jets sign forward Gabriel Vilardi to a 6-year, $45 million extension

  
Published July 19, 2025 09:38 AM
WINNIPEG. Manitoba (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets locked up forward Gabriel Vilardi on Friday, signing the forward to a six-year extension worth $45 million.

Vilardi became a restricted free agent July 1 after completing a two-year, $6.88 million deal. He had career highs in 2024-25 with 27 goals, 34 assists, 61 points and 71 games.

The 25-year-old from Kingston, Ontario, added a goal and three assists in nine playoff games after missing the last 11 games of the regular season and first four of the postseason because of an upper-body injury.

The Jets acquired Vilardi in June 2023 in a trade that sent Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Los Angeles Kings. He has 90 goals and 85 assists in 270 career regular-season games in six seasons with Los Angeles and Winnipeg.