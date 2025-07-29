 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

112th Tour de France 2025 - Stage 21
Tadej Pogačar skips Spanish Vuelta to recover from Tour de France triumph
NFL: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
2025 Fantasy Preview: Tyreek Hill
NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 - Qualifying
Race for NASCAR Cup regular season title heats up at Iowa Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_roto_nflpreseasonbets_250729.jpg
NFL preseason betting: Focus on historical trends
Allisha_gray_most_improved.jpg
Gray ‘strong case’ for WNBA Most Improved Player
nbc_roto_panthersfutures_250729.jpg
Caution with CAR despite ‘good vibes’ on offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

112th Tour de France 2025 - Stage 21
Tadej Pogačar skips Spanish Vuelta to recover from Tour de France triumph
NFL: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
2025 Fantasy Preview: Tyreek Hill
NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 - Qualifying
Race for NASCAR Cup regular season title heats up at Iowa Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_roto_nflpreseasonbets_250729.jpg
NFL preseason betting: Focus on historical trends
Allisha_gray_most_improved.jpg
Gray ‘strong case’ for WNBA Most Improved Player
nbc_roto_panthersfutures_250729.jpg
Caution with CAR despite ‘good vibes’ on offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

U.S.' 1st men's diving medal at worlds since 2015

July 29, 2025 10:05 AM
Totaling 410.70, Carson Tyler and Josh Hedberg earned synchronized platform bronze for the first U.S. podium finish in a World Diving Championships men’s event since 2015.

Related Videos

oly_sww100br_worlds_annaelendt_250729.jpg
07:33
Elendt upsets Douglass in 100m breaststroke
oly_sww200f_worlds_claireweinstein_250729.jpg
06:41
Weinstein swims to top time in 200m free semis
oly_sww1500f_worlds_mc.jpg
04:08
Ledecky’s medal ceremony from 1500m freestyle
oly_swm100bk_worlds_pietercoetze_250729.jpg
06:41
Coetze narrowly emerges with 100m backstroke gold
oly_sww100bk_worlds_kayleemckeown_250729.jpg
08:41
McKeown swims to CR to win 100m back at worlds
oly_sww1500f_worlds_katieledecky_250729.jpg
09:37
Ledecky remains unbeatable in women’s 1500m free
oly_swm200f_worlds_davidpopovici_250729_v2.jpg
07:42
Popovici edges Hobson for men’s 200m free gold
oly_sww100bu_worlds_final_underwater.jpg
01:07
Underwater Cam: Walsh wins 100m fly world title
oly_sww200im_worlds_alexwalshintv_250728.jpg
01:37
Walsh winds up runner-up to McIntosh in 200m IM
oly_sww200im_worlds_summermcintosh_250728.jpg
08:29
McIntosh pulls away for 200m IM gold at worlds
oly_sww100bk_worlds_regansmith_250728.jpg
06:03
Smith qualifies for 100m backstroke final
oly_sww100bu_worlds_mc_250728.jpg
03:12
Walsh’s medal ceremony from 100m butterfly
oly_swm50bu_worlds_maximegrousset_250728.jpg
06:04
Grousset grits his way to gold in 50m butterfly
oly_swm100br_worlds_qinhaiyang_250728.jpg
08:28
Qin claims 100m breaststroke world title
oly_sww100bu_worlds_final_250728.jpg
07:25
Walsh golden in 100m fly with championship record
oly_fewif_leekiefer_250727.jpg
01:32
Kiefer wins gold at World Fencing Championships
oly_swm4x100f_teamaustralia_250727.jpg
09:05
Australia strikes gold in men’s 4x100m free relay
oly_sww4x100f_teamaustralia_250727.jpg
09:13
Australia gold in women’s 4x100m free; U.S. silver
oly_sww200im_alexwalsh_250727.jpg
05:50
Walsh wins women’s 200m IM semifinal
oly_sww400f_summermcintosh_250727.jpg
08:59
McIntosh swims to women’s 400m freestyle victory
LukeMartensR.jpg
10:31
Martens wins men’s 400m freestyle at worlds
oly_wpm_worlds_goldmatch_esphun_250724.jpg
11:56
Spain men’s water polo team tops Hungary for gold
oly_wpw_worlds_goldmatch_grehun_250723.jpg
10:13
Greece women’s water polo edges Hungary for gold
oly_wpw_bronzeusaesp_250723.jpg
11:17
U.S. women’s water polo falls short of bronze
oly_wpw_worlds_usagre_250721.jpg
11:09
U.S. women’s water polo falls to Greece in semis
oly_wpm_worlds_usasrb_250720.jpg
10:01
HLs: U.S. men’s water polo falls to Serbia
oly_wpw_usajpnqf_240719.jpg
14:31
HLs: U.S. women’s water polo dominates Japan
oly_wpm_worlds_usasin_250716.jpg
10:10
HLs: U.S. men’s water polo throttles Singapore
oly_wpw_worlds_usaarg_250715.jpg
10:39
Highlight: U.S. women’s water polo obliterates ARG
oly_xx_adaptivetrailer.jpg
02:20
ADAPTIVE: Team USA’s Paralympians road to glory

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_nflpreseasonbets_250729.jpg
02:37
NFL preseason betting: Focus on historical trends
Allisha_gray_most_improved.jpg
01:18
Gray ‘strong case’ for WNBA Most Improved Player
nbc_roto_panthersfutures_250729.jpg
01:52
Caution with CAR despite ‘good vibes’ on offense
nbc_roto_acessparks_250729.jpg
01:41
Take the over in the Aces’ showdown with Sparks
justinjeffersoncamp.jpg
01:22
Jefferson, Watt among ‘most unlosable’ NFL players
nbc_dps_brycecontroversy_250729.jpg
06:26
Exchange with Manfred ‘embarrassing’ for Harper
nbc_dps_deioncancer_250729.jpg
03:31
Deion reveals he is cancer-free after surgery
nbc_pft_future99clubv2_250729.jpg
11:47
PFT Draft: Future 99 Club members
nbc_pft_madden2699v2_250729.jpg
03:35
Madden 26 99 Club features seven players
nbc_pft_jaxondart_250729.jpg
02:48
Dart doesn’t want to ‘play like a robot’
nbc_pft_tylerguyton_250729.jpg
01:38
DAL avoids worst-case scenario with Guyton injury
nbc_pft_brownssituation_250729.jpg
02:51
Florio: Browns ‘chronically irrational’ team
nbc_pft_jameiswinston_250729.jpg
03:33
Where Winston fits into Giants’ QB situation
nbc_pft_courtlandsutton_250729.jpg
03:08
What Sutton’s extension means for McLaurin
nbc_pft_treylonburks_250729.jpg
04:37
Titans release Burks after challenging run
nbc_pft_cordarrellepatterson_250729.jpg
05:43
What’s next for Patterson after Steelers cut him?
nbc_pft_deionsanders_250729.jpg
11:30
Deion ‘isn’t stepping down, he’s stepping up’
nbc_pft_christianwilkins_250729.jpg
14:15
Teammate reportedly filed Wilkins H.R. complaint
nbc_pft_justinherbert_250729.jpg
14:23
Harbaugh sees Herbert at ‘highest level’ as a QB
nbc_pft_parkave_250729.jpg
19:20
Shooting occurs at building NFL is headquartered
nbc_golf_ianbakerfinch_250728.jpg
12:04
Baker-Finch: 2025 Masters was ‘an epic movie’
nbc_roto_judge_250728.jpg
01:38
Judge’s return as DH will change Yankees’ lineup
nbc_roto_darnellmooney_250728.jpg
01:09
Mooney’s value on the decline with shoulder injury
nbc_roto_joemixon_250728.jpg
01:24
How Mixon’s injury impacts Chubb, fantasy drafts
nbc_roto_pedersonginn_250728.jpg
01:48
Target Pederson, Ginn on fantasy waiver wire
nbc_roto_clase_news_250728.jpg
01:43
‘Move on’ from Guardians’ Clase in fantasy leagues
nbc_wnba_feverwin_250728.jpg
06:12
Clark’s return would make Fever spicy in playoffs
nbc_wnba_gamesreax_250728.jpg
16:07
Aces getting contributions after roster shake up
nbc_roto_matthewstafford_250728.jpg
01:16
Rams’ Stafford missing camp time with back issues
nbc_roto_ryanmcmahon_250728.jpg
01:27
What is McMahon’s fantasy ceiling with Yankees?