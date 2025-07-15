 Skip navigation
Garrett Nussmeier
LSU, South Carolina, Ole Miss quarterbacks in spotlight
Diego Pavia
QB Diego Pavia back for Vanderbilt amid battle with NCAA that could reshape eligibility rules
NFL: Minnesota Vikings Minicamp
2025 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub

Top Clips

nbc_golf_schefflershowgoeson_250715.jpg
Scheffler: We work so hard for such little moments
nbc_golf_jjspaunwalkinginterview_250715.jpg
Spaun details adjustments to Portrush links golf
nbc_golf_schefflerpresser_250715.jpg
Scheffler: Links golf ‘fits my strengths’

Watch Now

Rahm 'finding his form' for The Open Championship

July 15, 2025 09:24 AM
Jon Rahm shares why he's "always confident" in his game ahead of The Open Championship, before Live From examines how he is rounding into form in recent majors and how his career has evolved since his move to LIV.
nbc_golf_schefflershowgoeson_250715.jpg
2:45
Scheffler: We work so hard for such little moments
nbc_golf_jjspaunwalkinginterview_250715.jpg
4:03
Spaun details adjustments to Portrush links golf
nbc_golf_schefflerpresser_250715.jpg
25:45
Scheffler: Links golf ‘fits my strengths’
nbc_golf_wagnerflyover_250714.jpg
7:37
Recreating Lowry’s bunker shot at Portrush No. 1
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250714.jpg
1:28
Top shots from 2025 Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_darbonintv_250714.jpg
9:43
Darbon prepared for an ‘exciting week’ at The Open
nbc_golf_rorydesk_250714.jpg
5:12
How important would a McIlroy win at The Open be?
nbc_golf_ireland_250714.jpg
2:17
Notable golf courses of Ireland, Northern Ireland
nbc_roto_openchampionship_250714.jpg
1:59
How to find betting value for The Open
FowlerOpenpreview.jpg
4:41
How will players adjust to Royal Portrush?
Related Videos

nbc_golf_lowrypresser_250714.jpg
15:28
Lowry feeling ‘rejuvenated’ heading into The Open
nbc_golf_roryquestions_250714.jpg
04:11
McIlroy reflects on 2019 Open Championship
nbc_golf_toddlewis_250714.jpg
02:37
Change of scenery helping McIlroy before The Open
nbc_golf_roryintv_250714.jpg
21:20
McIlroy excited for homecoming at The Open
ISCO_4_raw.jpg
06:07
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_scottishfinalrd_250713.jpg
14:47
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open Final Round
nbc_golf_penske_250712.jpg
53
Rory leaps into Genesis Scottish Open contention
nbc_golf_pgaiscord3_250712.jpg
05:24
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd3_250712.jpg
11:41
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_iscord2hl_250711.jpg
07:53
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd2hlsv2_250711.jpg
10:25
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_portrushbacknine_250711.jpg
05:05
How Royal Portrush’s back nine will test players
nbc_golf_portrushfrontnine_250711.jpg
04:55
Iconic holes headline Royal Portrush’s front nine
nbc_golf_iscord1_250710.jpg
09:08
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd1_250710.jpg
12:24
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open First Round
nbc_golf_roryandviktor_250710.jpg
05:29
McIlroy, Hovland talk Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250707.jpg
01:46
How Campbell clutched up in another playoff win
nbc_golf_jdeerefinal_250706.jpg
14:44
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 4
davis_mpx.jpg
01:43
Thompson eyes repeat win with John Deere lead
nbc_golf_jdeereround3_250705.jpg
09:52
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_johndeererd2_250704.jpg
08:55
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_johndeererd1hl_250703.jpg
10:22
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, First Round
nbc_bte_johndeereclassicwinner_250702.jpg
01:49
Target Thorbjornsen at +3500 to win John Deere
nbc_golf_adamscottitleist_250701.JPG
01:28
Why Scott marks his golf ball with Southern Cross
nbc_golf_macintyretitleist_250701.JPG
01:05
MacIntyre: Titleist Pro V1 offers ‘more spin’
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250630.jpg
01:18
How powerful Potgieter won the Rocket Classic
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd4_250629.jpg
12:40
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Final Round
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd3_250628.jpg
11:56
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Third Round
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd2_250627.jpg
11:08
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Second Round
nbc_golf_morikawarocketrd1_250626.jpg
09:03
Morikawa struggles with putting at Rocket Classic

Latest Clips

nbc_wnba_mondaynightrecaphls_250715.jpg
02:06
Highlights: Mercury-Valkyries duel, Collier stars
nbc_wnba_sundaynightrecaphls_250715.jpg
03:04
Highlights: Clark vs. Bueckers, Stewie shows out
nbc_moto_t24justincooper_250714.jpg
04:36
Implications of Cooper taking over SMX points lead
nbc_moto_t24jettlawrence_250714.jpg
03:52
Lawrence brothers on ‘another level right now’
nbc_moto_t24jeremymartin_250714.jpg
04:48
Martin ends career with ‘perfect weekend’
nbc_cyc_tdfstage10_v2_250714.jpg
38:02
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 10
nbc_wnba_skylynx_250714.jpg
14:51
Reese recognized with signature shoe, game cover
nbc_wnba_mvpconvo_250714.jpg
14:34
Is Aces’ Wilson an MVP contender for this season?
nbc_wnba_feverwings_250714.jpg
14:53
Clark, Bueckers shine in Fever-Wings matchup
nbc_roto_jauanjennings_250714.jpg
01:20
Report: 49ers’ Jennings wants new deal or a trade
nbc_roto_najeeharris_250714.jpg
01:22
Report: Harris (eye) expected to play Week 1
nbc_roto_brandonaiyuk_250714.jpg
01:19
Aiyuk may start 2025 season on PUP list
nbc_cyc_btpstage11prev_250714.jpg
02:36
Merlier, Milan are ‘headliners’ of Stage 11
nbc_roto_coltkeithlandenroupp_250714.jpg
02:09
Roupp, Keith need to be on more fantasy rosters
nbc_pft_mailbag_250714.jpg
09:13
PFT PM Mailbag: Giants’ QBs, collusion case latest
nbc_pft_NFLPA_lloydhowell_250714.jpg
12:39
Florio: NFLPA’s Howell statement is ‘predictable’
nbc_roto_shanemcclanahan_250714.jpg
01:41
‘Fantasy ace’ McClanahan nearing return for Rays
sirianni.jpg
03:40
Sirianni focused on sustaining success, not repeat
nbc_pft_49ers_jennings_deal_250714.jpg
03:17
Jennings reportedly wants a new deal or a trade
nbc_roto_luisgil_250714.jpg
01:23
Yankees’ Gil makes first rehab start
USATSI_26045376_copy.jpg
06:50
Why 30 second-round draft picks remain unsigned
nbc_pft_browns_arrested_rookie_250714.jpg
04:56
Judkins is arrested on domestic battery charge
ClarkeLiveFrom.jpg
15:24
Clarke breaks down strategy at Royal Portrush
oly_xx_adaptivetrailer.jpg
02:20
ADAPTIVE: Team USA’s Paralympians road to glory
nbc_cyc_tdfhealyintv_250714.jpg
01:12
Healy: Wearing yellow jersey is a ‘fairytale’
nbc_cyc_tdfkussintv_250714.jpg
02:02
Kuss ‘happy’ for teammate Yates after Stage 10 win
nbc_cyc_tdfyatesintv_250714.jpg
01:40
Yates ‘was not really expecting’ to win Stage 10
nbc_golf_ryanpeakeft_250714.jpg
14:27
Ride With Me: The Ryan Peake Story
nbc_cyc_tdfstage10finish_250714.jpg
11:42
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 10 finish
nbc_bte_wnbaimprovedplayer_250714.jpg
01:55
Thornton ‘the odds-on leader’ for WNBA’s MIP award