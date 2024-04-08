 Skip navigation
Rangers’ title-clinching closer Josh Sborz goes to IL with right rotator cuff strain

  
Published April 7, 2024 08:18 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers reliever Josh Sborz was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right rotator cuff strain.

Sborz felt pain in his shoulder while pitching the eighth inning Saturday night against Houston. The right-hander, who got the finals seven outs in their World Series-clinching Game 5 win at Arizona last season, had image testing Sunday.

Texas recalled right-hander Grant Anderson from Triple-A Round Rock.

Sborz was a strike from a perfect eighth against the Astros when he paused after throwing a second called strike to José Abreu. The reliever winced as he raised his arm, and exited the game after being visited on the mound by an athletic trainer.

In his three appearances this season, Sborz has struck out three while allowing two hits over 2 2/3 scoreless innings.