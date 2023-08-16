 Skip navigation
Rays ace Shane McClanahan, outfielder Manuel Margot to have surgeries

  
Published August 16, 2023 12:27 AM
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees

Aug 2, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan (18) reacts during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

SAN FRANCISCO — Tampa Bay ace left-hander Shane McClanahan is scheduled to have Tommy John surgery Monday, and Rays outfielder Manuel Margot will undergo a procedure to remove bone chips from his right elbow.

The 26-year-old McClanahan went on the 60-day injured list with tightness in his pitching forearm and last pitched Aug. 2 at the New York Yankees. He was 11-2 with a 3.29 ERA over 21 starts and 115 innings in his third big league season after posting double-digit wins each of his previous two years.

“Tough loss, no doubt,” manager Kevin Cash said.

Margot will have surgery Wednesday and is set to miss up to a month.

He traveled back to Florida on Tuesday, a day after playing in the series opener at San Francisco. Team orthopedist Dr. Koco Eaton will perform the surgery after Margot recently received an injection. The injury had been bothering him for several weeks, according to Cash.

“Look, nothing is simple when you’re going to have a procedure done,” Cash said. “But it sounds like, hearing everything else that could be going wrong in an elbow, this is something that was very easy to pick up. They’re going to go in there and remove the loose bodies and hopefully a speedy recovery.”

With Margot going on the 10-day injured list, the Rays recalled infielder Jonathan Aranda from Triple-A Durham. Aranda was hitting .339 with 25 homers and 81 RBIs in 95 games with Durham.

“Look, he’s checked every box probably in Triple-A that you can,” Cash said.