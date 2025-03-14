 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Iowa v Utah
Hawkeyes’ worst season in seven years prompts firing of Fran McCaffery, program’s all-time wins leader
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Round Two
Wyndham Clark, last year’s co-runner-up, withdraws mid-round Friday at The Players
ISU World Speed Skating Single Distances Championships - Hamar
U.S. takes team pursuit gold, Jordan Stolz silver, Cooper McLeod bronze at speed skating worlds

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_sluloyola_250314.jpg
Highlights: Loyola rolls past Saint Louis
nbc_cbb_loyola_valentineintv_250313.jpg
Valentine praises Loyola’s ‘defensive execution’
nbc_roto_cooperkupp_250314.jpg
Why the Jaguars are a good fit for Kupp

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores

Clark’s 17 lead VCU over St. Bonaventure 76-59 in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

  
Published March 14, 2025 04:51 PM
Shriners Children's Charleston Classic

CHARLESTON, SC - NOVEMBER 22: Jack Clark #4 of the Virginia Commonwealth Rams is introduced before the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic college basketball game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at TD Arena on November 22, 2024 in Charleston, South Carolina. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Jack Clark had 17 points in VCU’s 76-59 victory over St. Bonaventure on Friday in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Clark had six rebounds for the Rams (26-6). Zeb Jackson scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 11 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Joe Bamisile had 13 points and went 6 of 16 from the field (1 for 5 from 3-point range).

Melvin Council Jr. and Chance Moore led the way for the Bonnies (22-11) with 19 points apiece. Lajae Jones finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

VCU took the lead with 15:19 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Clark led his team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 36-26 at the break. VCU pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a six-point lead to 15 points. Jackson led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.